Police Blotter: Report of five vehicles in a row broken into in Longview

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Malicious mischief — Castle Rock officers Thursday arrested Melinda Gillogly, 41, of Castle Rock on suspicion of second degree malicious mischief.
Fraud — A woman in Kalama reported she electronically paid $50 to a hacked friend on Facebook after she requested help.
Fraud — A woman in Longview reported financial fraud after having her laptop and two old phones stolen.
Arson
- 800 block of West Side Highway, Kelso. Thursday.
Assault
- 100 block of Overlook Drive, Kelso. Thursday.
Burglary
- 2500 block of Nichols Boulevard, Longview. Thursday. Man entered woman's home, then church rectory.
Theft
- 100 block of Triangle Center, Longview. Thursday. Shoplifting.
- Louisiana Street and 32nd Avenue, Longview. Thursday. Children's bike.
- 1800 block of Alabama Street, Longview. Thursday. Firearm, serial WB112910.
Vandalism/Malicious Mischief
- 1200 block of Mount St. Helens Way, Castle Rock. Thursday. Laptop thrown because owner wouldn't give password.
Vehicle Prowl
- 300 block of Three Rivers Drive, Kelso. Thursday. Chevrolet Silverado with passenger window smashed.
- 40 block of Country Club Drive, Longview. Thursday. Report of five cars in a row with windows smashed.