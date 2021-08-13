Police Blotter: Report of five vehicles in a row broken into in Longview

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Malicious mischief — Castle Rock officers Thursday arrested Melinda Gillogly, 41, of Castle Rock on suspicion of second degree malicious mischief.

Fraud — A woman in Kalama reported she electronically paid $50 to a hacked friend on Facebook after she requested help.

Fraud — A woman in Longview reported financial fraud after having her laptop and two old phones stolen.

Arson

800 block of West Side Highway, Kelso. Thursday.

Assault

100 block of Overlook Drive, Kelso. Thursday.

Burglary

2500 block of Nichols Boulevard, Longview. Thursday. Man entered woman's home, then church rectory.

Theft