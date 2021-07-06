Police Blotter: Report of firework thrown at daughter, burning her legs in Cougar on Monday

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Harassment — Cowlitz deputies Monday arrested Daniel Elbert, 67, of Kelso, on suspicion of felony harassment.
Assault — Cowlitz deputies Monday arrested Victoria Norton, 36, of Longview, on suspicion of second-degree assault.
Fraud — A business in Castle Rock reported a customer allegedly tried to use a counterfeit $100 bill.
Assault
- 16800 block of Lewis River Road, Cougar. Monday. Person reported firework thrown at daughter and burned legs.
- 1600 block of Pacific Avenue, Kelso. Monday. Neighbor thought man was stealing, so allegedly punched him in face.
- 2900 block of Douglas Street, Longview. Monday.
- 2000 block of Tibbetts Drive, Longview. Monday. Fight with neighbor.
Stolen vehicles
- 2600 block of Kelso Drive, Kelso. Monday. 1990s Jeep Cherokee from Clark County recovered.
- 1200 block of Second Avenue, Kelso. Monday. White 1998 Ford Ranger with Oregon plates. Suspect identified.
- 500 block of Seventh Avenue, Longview. Monday. Black 1999 Toyota Solara with Montana plates recovered. Puppy and cellphone inside vehicle.
Thefts
- 1400 block of Fourth Avenue, Kelso. Monday. Medication.
- 3400 block of Old Pacific Highway, Kelso. Monday. Surveillance video caught plumber taking jewelry.
- 800 block of Kiltie Place, Kelso. Monday. 0.40 Smith & Wesson firearm, serial HZN5825. Suspect identified.
- 1300 block of Seventh Avenue, Kelso. Monday. Bike, hard drive and stuffed animals allegedly taken from shared storage unit.
- 1400 block of 10th Avenue, Longview. Monday. Back license plate.
- 1400 block of Hudson Street, Longview. Monday. Man pulled away from ATM, thinking it was out of order. Black Ford pickup pulled in afterward and allegedly told him he took his $420.
Vandalism/malicious mischief
- 16700 block of Lewis River Road, Cougar. Monday. Man alleges several people threw beer bottles at his truck, and threatened to shoot him, so he pepper sprayed them.
- 1400 block of Bowmont Avenue, Kelso. Monday. Someone allegedly dumped beer on person's head.
- 1300 block of Ross Avenue, Kelso. Monday. Vehicle allegedly damaged by fireworks.
- 2900 block of Colorado Street, Longview. Monday. Dumpster allegedly "blown in half."
- 200 block of Oregon Way, Longview. Monday. Graffiti on building.
- 1200 block of Commerce Avenue, Longview. Monday. Broken window of business.
- 1700 block of Schurman Way, Woodland. Cut fuel tanks, slashed tires for roughly $3,500 worth of damage.
Vehicle prowl
- 300 block of Baltimore Street, Longview.