Police Blotter: Report of estimated $1,000 worth of lumber taken from residence's woodpile in Kalama Thursday
POLICE BLOTTER

Handcuffs stock

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Burglary — Cowlitz deputies Thursday arrested Travis Debaun, 29, of Longview, on suspicion of residential burglary, obstructing a public servant and making false statements. 

Burglary — Cowlitz deputies Thursday arrested Alexsandr Pisarchuk, 29, of Longview, on suspicion of residential burglary, driving with a suspended license in the third degree and operating a vehicle without ignition interlock. 

Assault — Cowlitz deputies Thursday arrested Rene Estrada, 42, of Kalama, on suspicion of third-degree assault. 

Assaults

  • 1900 block of Allen Street, Kelso. Thursday. 
  • 1000 block of 16th Avenue, Longview. Thursday. 
  • 500 block of 20th Avenue, Longview. Thursday. Report of someone kicking a person on the ground.
  • 400 block of Oregon Way, Longview. Thursday. Report of man hitting another in the mouth. 

Thefts

  • 200 block of Gore Road, Kalama. Thursday. Estimated $1,000 worth of lumber from residence's woodpile.
  • South Fourth Avenue and Yew Street, Kelso. Thursday. 
  • 1300 block of Ninth Avenue, Longview. Thursday. Bicycle. 
  • 3300 block of Pennsylvania Street, Longview. Thursday. Debit card. 
  • 4300 block of Cambridge Lane, Longview. Thursday. Black Glock 30SF .45 caliber, serial NUA114.
  • 1200 block of Commerce Avenue, Longview. Thursday. Keys. 

Vandalism/malicious mischief

  • Prudential Boulevard and Industrial Way, Longview. Thursday. Report of someone in a blue jeep throwing a firework at a car.
  • 500 block of Robinson Road, Woodland. Thursday. Report of mailbox with up to $100 worth of damage.
  • 5600 block of Mount Solo Road, Longview. Thursday. Report of shattered glass door by known suspect. 

