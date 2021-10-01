Police Blotter: Report of estimated $1,000 worth of lumber taken from residence's woodpile in Kalama Thursday

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Burglary — Cowlitz deputies Thursday arrested Travis Debaun, 29, of Longview, on suspicion of residential burglary, obstructing a public servant and making false statements.
Burglary — Cowlitz deputies Thursday arrested Alexsandr Pisarchuk, 29, of Longview, on suspicion of residential burglary, driving with a suspended license in the third degree and operating a vehicle without ignition interlock.
Assault — Cowlitz deputies Thursday arrested Rene Estrada, 42, of Kalama, on suspicion of third-degree assault.
Assaults
- 1900 block of Allen Street, Kelso. Thursday.
- 1000 block of 16th Avenue, Longview. Thursday.
- 500 block of 20th Avenue, Longview. Thursday. Report of someone kicking a person on the ground.
- 400 block of Oregon Way, Longview. Thursday. Report of man hitting another in the mouth.
Thefts
- 200 block of Gore Road, Kalama. Thursday. Estimated $1,000 worth of lumber from residence's woodpile.
- South Fourth Avenue and Yew Street, Kelso. Thursday.
- 1300 block of Ninth Avenue, Longview. Thursday. Bicycle.
- 3300 block of Pennsylvania Street, Longview. Thursday. Debit card.
- 4300 block of Cambridge Lane, Longview. Thursday. Black Glock 30SF .45 caliber, serial NUA114.
- 1200 block of Commerce Avenue, Longview. Thursday. Keys.
Vandalism/malicious mischief
- Prudential Boulevard and Industrial Way, Longview. Thursday. Report of someone in a blue jeep throwing a firework at a car.
- 500 block of Robinson Road, Woodland. Thursday. Report of mailbox with up to $100 worth of damage.
- 5600 block of Mount Solo Road, Longview. Thursday. Report of shattered glass door by known suspect.