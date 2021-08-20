Police Blotter: Report of driver throwing firework in Kelso yard, causing a fire Thursday

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Stolen vehicle — Kelso officers Thursday arrested Hesikiah Smith, 19, of Longview, on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle, failure to obey a police officer, reckless driving and probation or parole violation.
Arson — Cowlitz deputies arrested Nancy Spisla, 53, of Longview, on suspicion of first-degree arson.
Arson
- 500 block of Carlon Loop Road, Longview. Thursday.
- 100 block of Cowlitz Gardens Road, Kelso. Thursday. Report of a driver throwing a firework from black car into a yard and causing a fire, which neighbors extinguished.
Assaults
- 800 block of Ninth Avenue, Longview. Thursday.
- 300 block 19th Avenue, Longview. Thursday.
- Woodland View Road and Old Pacific Highway, Woodland. Thursday.
Burglary
- 300 block of Yew Street, Kelso. Thursday. Witness reports a man went through the front window of residence and took a fishing pole.
Thefts
- 1400 block of Hudson Street, Longview. Thursday. Medication and purse.
- 1600 block of Kessler Boulevard, Longview. Thursday. Food from hospital.
- 500 block of Seventh Avenue, Longview. Thursday. Debit Card.
Vehicle prowls
- 700 block of Cowlitz Way, Kelso. Thursday. Man trying to open doors of multiple vehicles.
- 1000 block of Fifth Avenue, Kelso. Thursday. Report of three juveniles breaking into a car.
- 1900 block of Belmont Loop, Woodland. Thursday. Man seen crawling under fire truck.