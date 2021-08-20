 Skip to main content
Police Blotter: Report of driver throwing firework in Kelso yard, causing a fire Thursday
POLICE BLOTTER

Handcuffs stock

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Stolen vehicle — Kelso officers Thursday arrested Hesikiah Smith, 19, of Longview, on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle, failure to obey a police officer, reckless driving and probation or parole violation.

Arson — Cowlitz deputies arrested Nancy Spisla, 53, of Longview, on suspicion of first-degree arson.

Arson

  • 500 block of Carlon Loop Road, Longview. Thursday.
  • 100 block of Cowlitz Gardens Road, Kelso. Thursday. Report of a driver throwing a firework from black car into a yard and causing a fire, which neighbors extinguished. 

Assaults

  • 800 block of Ninth Avenue, Longview. Thursday. 
  • 300 block 19th Avenue, Longview. Thursday. 
  • Woodland View Road and Old Pacific Highway, Woodland. Thursday. 

Burglary

  • 300 block of Yew Street, Kelso. Thursday. Witness reports a man went through the front window of residence and took a fishing pole. 

Thefts

  • 1400 block of Hudson Street, Longview. Thursday. Medication and purse. 
  • 1600 block of Kessler Boulevard, Longview. Thursday. Food from hospital. 
  • 500 block of Seventh Avenue, Longview. Thursday. Debit Card. 

Vehicle prowls

  • 700 block of Cowlitz Way, Kelso. Thursday. Man trying to open doors of multiple vehicles. 
  • 1000 block of Fifth Avenue, Kelso. Thursday. Report of three juveniles breaking into a car. 
  • 1900 block of Belmont Loop, Woodland. Thursday. Man seen crawling under fire truck. 

