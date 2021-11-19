 Skip to main content
POLICE BLOTTER

Police Blotter: Report of drilled hole, gas stolen from truck Thursday in Kelso

Handcuffs stock

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Burglary — Woodland officers Thursday arrested Sarah Darnell, 26, of Sandy, Oregon, on suspicion of second-degree burglary.

Vehicle theft, burglary, ID theft — Cowlitz deputies Thursday arrested Scott Eslick, 51, of Kelso, on suspicion of motor vehicle theft, second-degree burglary, second-degree identity theft, driving with a suspended license in the second degree, driving with a suspended license in the third degree, failure to transfer a title and two counts of committing a trip permit violation. 

Burlaries

  • 100 block of Sunset Place, Longview. Thursday. Jewelry and other items reported taken from house.
  • 400 block of Crawford Street, Kelso. Report of copper taken from equipment room. 

Stolen vehicle

  • South Eighth Avenue and Elm Street, Kelso. Thursday. Blue 2007 Mazda. Washington AOV2203.

Thefts

  • 200 block of Daffodil Lane, Kelso. Thursday. Jewelry. 
  • 500 block of Kelso Drive, Kelso. Thursday. Catalytic converter from work truck.
  • 200 block of Douglas Street, Longview. Thursday. Package from front porch.

Vandalism/malicious mischief

  • Long Avenue and Fishers Lane, Kelso. Thursday. Report of driver throwing something at another vehicle because the driver of the other vehicle slowed for a yellow light.
  • 100 block of Minor Road, Kelso. Thursday. Report of someone drilling a hole in a Black 2017 Dodge Ram truck and stealing 13 gallons of gas.

