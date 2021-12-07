 Skip to main content
POLICE BLOTTER

Police Blotter: Report of customer punching employee in Castle Rock Monday

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Stolen property — Longview officers Monday arrested Joseph Beaudoin, 48, of Longview, on suspicion of possession of stolen property and trafficking stolen property in the second degree.

Stolen property — Longview officers Monday arrested Rachael Peters, 36, of Longview, on suspicion of possession of stolen property and trafficking stolen property in the first degree. 

Stolen vehicle — Cowlitz County Sheriff deputies Monday arrested Lori Doyle, 27, of Longview, on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle.

Stolen vehicle, firearm — Joshua Meikle, 35, of Napavine, Washington, was arrested Monday for suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle and possession of a stolen firearm. 

Assault — Longview officers Monday arrested Russell Kirwan, 58, of Longview, on suspicion of third-degree assault and third-degree theft.

Harassment — Kelso officers Tuesday arrested Aarron Pollak, 27, of Kelso, on suspicion of felony harassment, fourth-degree assault, third-degree malicious mischief and interfering with a report. 

Assaults

  • 1200 block of Spirit Lake Memorial Highway, Castle Rock. Monday. Report of customer pushing an employee to the ground and punching her.
  • 3800 block of Pennsylvania Street, Longview. Monday. 

Thefts

  • 300 block of Three Rivers Drive, Kelso. Monday. Report of Leatherman tool valued at $180 stolen.
  • 3200 block of Virginia Way, Longview. Monday. Report of rear license plate WA C08089X stolen.

Vandalism/malicious mischief

  • Southwest Third Avenue and Lincoln Street, Kelso. Monday. Report of people arguing and a woman smashing vehicle windshields. 

 

