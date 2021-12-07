Police Blotter: Report of customer punching employee in Castle Rock Monday

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Stolen property — Longview officers Monday arrested Joseph Beaudoin, 48, of Longview, on suspicion of possession of stolen property and trafficking stolen property in the second degree.

Stolen property — Longview officers Monday arrested Rachael Peters, 36, of Longview, on suspicion of possession of stolen property and trafficking stolen property in the first degree.

Stolen vehicle — Cowlitz County Sheriff deputies Monday arrested Lori Doyle, 27, of Longview, on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle.

Stolen vehicle, firearm — Joshua Meikle, 35, of Napavine, Washington, was arrested Monday for suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle and possession of a stolen firearm.

Assault — Longview officers Monday arrested Russell Kirwan, 58, of Longview, on suspicion of third-degree assault and third-degree theft.

Harassment — Kelso officers Tuesday arrested Aarron Pollak, 27, of Kelso, on suspicion of felony harassment, fourth-degree assault, third-degree malicious mischief and interfering with a report.

Assaults

1200 block of Spirit Lake Memorial Highway, Castle Rock. Monday. Report of customer pushing an employee to the ground and punching her.

3800 block of Pennsylvania Street, Longview. Monday.

Thefts

300 block of Three Rivers Drive, Kelso. Monday. Report of Leatherman tool valued at $180 stolen.

3200 block of Virginia Way, Longview. Monday. Report of rear license plate WA C08089X stolen.

Vandalism/malicious mischief

Southwest Third Avenue and Lincoln Street, Kelso. Monday. Report of people arguing and a woman smashing vehicle windshields.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.