Police Blotter: Report of customer punching employee in Castle Rock Monday

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Stolen property — Longview officers Monday arrested Joseph Beaudoin, 48, of Longview, on suspicion of possession of stolen property and trafficking stolen property in the second degree.
Stolen property — Longview officers Monday arrested Rachael Peters, 36, of Longview, on suspicion of possession of stolen property and trafficking stolen property in the first degree.
Stolen vehicle — Cowlitz County Sheriff deputies Monday arrested Lori Doyle, 27, of Longview, on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle.
Stolen vehicle, firearm — Joshua Meikle, 35, of Napavine, Washington, was arrested Monday for suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle and possession of a stolen firearm.
Assault — Longview officers Monday arrested Russell Kirwan, 58, of Longview, on suspicion of third-degree assault and third-degree theft.
Harassment — Kelso officers Tuesday arrested Aarron Pollak, 27, of Kelso, on suspicion of felony harassment, fourth-degree assault, third-degree malicious mischief and interfering with a report.
Assaults
- 1200 block of Spirit Lake Memorial Highway, Castle Rock. Monday. Report of customer pushing an employee to the ground and punching her.
- 3800 block of Pennsylvania Street, Longview. Monday.
Thefts
- 300 block of Three Rivers Drive, Kelso. Monday. Report of Leatherman tool valued at $180 stolen.
- 3200 block of Virginia Way, Longview. Monday. Report of rear license plate WA C08089X stolen.
Vandalism/malicious mischief
- Southwest Third Avenue and Lincoln Street, Kelso. Monday. Report of people arguing and a woman smashing vehicle windshields.