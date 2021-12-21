 Skip to main content
POLICE BLOTTER

Police Blotter: Report of assault Monday by possible 'juvenile gang' in Kelso

Handcuffs stock

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Fraud — A Woodland man reported $57 worth of sandwiches was fraudulently charged on his daughter's credit card at an Illinois Subway.

Assaults

  • 100 block of Sparks Drive, Kelso. Monday. Report of assault involving juveniles, one with a Glock handgun. The suspects are "juvenile gang members," states the police report. 
  • 400 block of Pacific Avenue, Kelso. Monday. Report of two men assaulting another man after they exited a vehicle. 
  • 100 block of Morse Park Way, Longview. Monday. Report of juvenile assaulting another minor during a sleepover, then returning the next morning once the parent left and assaulting the minor again.
  • 1500 block of Third Avenue, Longview. Monday. Report of the husband of an ex assaulting a man and taking his phone. 

Burglaries

  • 2700 block of Mount Pleasant Road, Kelso. Monday. A woman reported her car alarm sounded, then she found a light on in her basement, which is only accessed from outside the home. 
  • 3100 block of Hazel Street, Kelso. Monday. Report of commercial burglary. 
  • 900 block of Willow Street, Kelso. Monday. Report of burglary to a garage. 
  • 3100 block of Dover Street, Longview. Monday. Report of garage broken into and tools taken.
  • 1800 block of First Avenue, Longview. Monday. Report of urine in bottles and lights on inside a commercial building.
  • 200 block of 17th Avenue, Longview. Monday. Report of residential burglary.
  • 600 block of Scott Avenue, Woodland. Monday. Report of fence cut and catalytic converter sawed off an RV in the North Fork Motors lot.

Thefts

  • 5400 block of Pacific Way, Longview. Monday. Mail. 
  • 1100 block of 17th Avenue, Longview. Monday. Red power scooter parked under carport.
  • 1200 block of 15th Avenue, Longview. Monday. Shopping cart.
  • 1900 block of Belmont Loop, Woodland. Monday. Report of seeing someone possibly stealing catalytic converters.

Vandalism/malicious mischief

  • 300 block of 16th Avenue, Longview. Monday. Report of about 13 people breaking a home window and trying to jump a person in what the caller called "a fake gang." 
  • 1400 block of Cypress Street, Longview. Monday
  • 100 block of Janice Avenue, Longview. Monday. Report of person driving into caller's yard and peeling out. 
  • 1000 block of A Street, Woodland. Monday. Report of someone drilling a hole in a vehicle gas tank and collecting gas in a trash can. 

 

