Police Blotter: Report of an alleged unprovoked driver pepper spraying a passerby in a Longview parking lot Wednesday

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Burglary, violating protection order — Cowlitz County deputies Wednesday arrested William Allen Dunivin, 45, of Longview, on suspicion of residential burglary, violating a protection order with assault and harassment.
Perjury — Cowlitz county deputies Thursday arrested Heather Mikael Oberman, 29, of Woodland, on suspicion of second-degree perjury, making a false statement and false reporting.
Child rape, child molestation — Kelso officers Wednesday arrested a 58-year-old Kelso man on suspicion of first-degree child rape and first-degree child molestation. (Editor’s note: The Daily News does not name arrestees of crimes involving children until suspects are charged to ensure a child isn’t identified before the suspect has been formally accused of a crime.)
Assaults
- 300 block of Hilltop Drive, Kelso. Wednesday. Report of a man assaulting another man because he owed him money.
- 3100 block of Ocean Beach Highway, Longview. Wednesday. Report of a stranger pepper spraying a man in a parking lot from a vehicle.
Burglary
- 100 block of River Ridge Lane, Kalama. Wednesday. Report of two BB guns and an Xbox taken from a residence.
Stolen vehicles
- 12th Avenue and Hudson Street, Longview. Wednesday. Gray 1998 Toyota with four-wheel drive. Washington KNSTRK.
- 900 block of 16th Avenue, Longview. Wednesday. Green 2000 Mercedes ML320. Washington BFJ9671.
Thefts
- 3300 block of Virginia Way, Longview. Wednesday. Report of catalytic converter cut from white two-door Honda.
- 1200 block of Third Avenue, Kelso. Wednesday. Report of two vintage Tonka trucks taken from front porch.
- 500 block of Allen Street, Kelso. Wednesday.
- 2200 block of 38th Avenue, Longview. Wednesday. Report of catalytic converter taken.
- 3700 block of Ocean Beach Highway, Longview. Wednesday. Report of shoplifting.
Vandalism/malicious mischief
- 4600 block of Pennsylvania Street, Longview. Wednesday. Report of a 10-year-old throwing something at an abandoned home and breaking a window.
- 200 block of 20th Avenue, Longview. Wednesday. Report of gate damaged.
- 1100 block of 32nd Avenue, Longview. Wednesday. Report of vehicle's back window damaged.
Vehicle prowl
- 200 block of 20th Avenue, Longview. Wednesday.