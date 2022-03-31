Police Blotter: Report of an alleged unprovoked driver pepper spraying a passerby in a Longview parking lot Wednesday

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Burglary, violating protection order — Cowlitz County deputies Wednesday arrested William Allen Dunivin, 45, of Longview, on suspicion of residential burglary, violating a protection order with assault and harassment.

Perjury — Cowlitz county deputies Thursday arrested Heather Mikael Oberman, 29, of Woodland, on suspicion of second-degree perjury, making a false statement and false reporting.

Child rape, child molestation — Kelso officers Wednesday arrested a 58-year-old Kelso man on suspicion of first-degree child rape and first-degree child molestation. (Editor’s note: The Daily News does not name arrestees of crimes involving children until suspects are charged to ensure a child isn’t identified before the suspect has been formally accused of a crime.)

Assaults

300 block of Hilltop Drive, Kelso. Wednesday. Report of a man assaulting another man because he owed him money.

3100 block of Ocean Beach Highway, Longview. Wednesday. Report of a stranger pepper spraying a man in a parking lot from a vehicle.

Burglary

100 block of River Ridge Lane, Kalama. Wednesday. Report of two BB guns and an Xbox taken from a residence.

Stolen vehicles

12th Avenue and Hudson Street, Longview. Wednesday. Gray 1998 Toyota with four-wheel drive. Washington KNSTRK.

900 block of 16th Avenue, Longview. Wednesday. Green 2000 Mercedes ML320. Washington BFJ9671.

Thefts

3300 block of Virginia Way, Longview. Wednesday. Report of catalytic converter cut from white two-door Honda.

1200 block of Third Avenue, Kelso. Wednesday. Report of two vintage Tonka trucks taken from front porch.

500 block of Allen Street, Kelso. Wednesday.

2200 block of 38th Avenue, Longview. Wednesday. Report of catalytic converter taken.

3700 block of Ocean Beach Highway, Longview. Wednesday. Report of shoplifting.

Vandalism/malicious mischief

4600 block of Pennsylvania Street, Longview. Wednesday. Report of a 10-year-old throwing something at an abandoned home and breaking a window.

200 block of 20th Avenue, Longview. Wednesday. Report of gate damaged.

1100 block of 32nd Avenue, Longview. Wednesday. Report of vehicle's back window damaged.

Vehicle prowl

200 block of 20th Avenue, Longview. Wednesday.

