Police Blotter: Report of a Murray go-kart stolen Wednesday in Kelso

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Taking a vehicle — Woodland officers Wednesday arrested Madison Mitchell Boe, 27, of Shelton, Washington, on suspicion of taking a vehicle without permission.

Theft — Longview officers Wednesday arrested Mistee Marie Crucius, 35, of Longview, on suspicion of second-degree attempted theft and third-degree theft.

Theft — Longview officers Wednesday arrested Krissy Nichole Kelsaw, 38, of Longview, on suspicion of first-degree theft, hit and run involving an unattended vehicle and driving while license is suspended in the third degree.

Fraud — A person in Longview Wednesday reported a man trying to cash a $4,328 check off an account closed due to fraud.

Assaults

1700 block of Spirt Lake Memorial Highway, Castle Rock. Wednesday.

2200 block of 34th Avenue, Longview. Wednesday. Report of assault occurring Saturday.

32nd Avenue and Michigan Street, Longview. Wednesday.

2600 block of 30th Avenue, Longview. Wednesday. Report of a 7-year-old being assaulted by middle school-age kids.

Stolen vehicle

2900 block of Lilac Street, Longview. Wednesday. Report of blue and white 2008 Roketa moped stolen. Washington 0A8047.

Thefts

100 block of Studebaker Spur 2 and Studebaker Place, Castle Rock. Wednesday.

700 block of Hazel Dell Road, Castle Rock. Wednesday. Report of money stolen.

200 block of Pine Street, Kelso. Wednesday. Report of Murray go-kart stolen.

500 block of Seventh Avenue, Longview. Wednesday. Report of man shoplifting $40 worth of items.

900 block of Ocean Beach Highway, Longview. Wednesday. Repot of an employee possibly stealing money.

700 block of Third Avenue, Longview. Wednesday. Report of tools stolen.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.