Police Blotter: Report of a man headbutting a pregnant woman Wednesday in Longview

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Stolen vehicle — Cowlitz County deputies Wednesday arrested Robert Joseph Depriest, 36, of Castle Rock, on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle, two counts of obstructing a public servant and two counts of resisting arrest.

Assault — Longview officers Wednesday arrested Seth Hilton Gale, 38, of Longview, on suspicion of two counts of first-degree assault and driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Child molestation — Cowlitz County deputies Wednesday arrested a 36-year-old man from Battle Ground on suspicion of first-degree child molestation. (Editor’s note: The Daily News does not name arrestees of crimes involving children until suspects are charged to ensure a child isn’t identified before the suspect has been formally accused of a crime.)

Assaults

1300 block of 30th Avenue, Longview. Wednesday.

1200 block of 15th Avenue, Longview. Wednesday. Report of a man headbutting a pregnant woman in a parking lot.

Burglaries

6400 block of West Side Highway, Castle Rock. Wednesday. Report of a home's porch door kicked in.

1100 block of Goerig Street, Woodland. Wednesday. Report of someone inside a credit union after hours.

Thefts

100 block of Sale Barn Road, Kelso. Wednesday. Report of stolen rings.

400 block of Kirby Avenue, Castle Rock. Wednesday. Report of an 18-carat gold watch stolen.

200 block of Kelso Drive, Kelso. Wednesday. Report of someone shoplifting items including flashlights.

200 block of 20th Avenue, Longview. Wednesday. Report of catalytic converter theft.

3700 block of Ocean Beach Highway, Longview. Wednesday. Report of shoplifting.

1900 block of 33rd Avenue, Longview. Wednesday. Report of someone stealing a $70 package of shoes from a home's porch.

Vandalism/malicious mischief

100 block of Ventura Drive, Kelso. Wednesday. Report of a "bully" neighbor cutting someone's cable line.

5100 block of West Side Highway, Cast Rock. Wednesday. Report of tires slashed while parked at a boat launch.

200 block of Oregon Way, Longview. Wednesday. Report of two transients breaking a minivan window in a parking lot.

38th Avenue and Pennsylvania Street, Longview. Wednesday. Report of someone shooting and shattering the back window of a vehicle with a BB gun.

Vehicle prowls

100 block of Huntington Avenue, Castle Rock. Wednesday. Report of someone trying to enter vehicles.

500 block of Marty Loop, Woodland. Report of a vehicle break in overnight and keys taken.

