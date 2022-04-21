Police Blotter: Report of a man headbutting a pregnant woman Wednesday in Longview

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Stolen vehicle — Cowlitz County deputies Wednesday arrested Robert Joseph Depriest, 36, of Castle Rock, on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle, two counts of obstructing a public servant and two counts of resisting arrest.
Assault — Longview officers Wednesday arrested Seth Hilton Gale, 38, of Longview, on suspicion of two counts of first-degree assault and driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol.
Child molestation — Cowlitz County deputies Wednesday arrested a 36-year-old man from Battle Ground on suspicion of first-degree child molestation. (Editor’s note: The Daily News does not name arrestees of crimes involving children until suspects are charged to ensure a child isn’t identified before the suspect has been formally accused of a crime.)
Assaults
- 1300 block of 30th Avenue, Longview. Wednesday.
- 1200 block of 15th Avenue, Longview. Wednesday. Report of a man headbutting a pregnant woman in a parking lot.
Burglaries
- 6400 block of West Side Highway, Castle Rock. Wednesday. Report of a home's porch door kicked in.
- 1100 block of Goerig Street, Woodland. Wednesday. Report of someone inside a credit union after hours.
Thefts
- 100 block of Sale Barn Road, Kelso. Wednesday. Report of stolen rings.
- 400 block of Kirby Avenue, Castle Rock. Wednesday. Report of an 18-carat gold watch stolen.
- 200 block of Kelso Drive, Kelso. Wednesday. Report of someone shoplifting items including flashlights.
- 200 block of 20th Avenue, Longview. Wednesday. Report of catalytic converter theft.
- 3700 block of Ocean Beach Highway, Longview. Wednesday. Report of shoplifting.
- 1900 block of 33rd Avenue, Longview. Wednesday. Report of someone stealing a $70 package of shoes from a home's porch.
Vandalism/malicious mischief
- 100 block of Ventura Drive, Kelso. Wednesday. Report of a "bully" neighbor cutting someone's cable line.
- 5100 block of West Side Highway, Cast Rock. Wednesday. Report of tires slashed while parked at a boat launch.
- 200 block of Oregon Way, Longview. Wednesday. Report of two transients breaking a minivan window in a parking lot.
- 38th Avenue and Pennsylvania Street, Longview. Wednesday. Report of someone shooting and shattering the back window of a vehicle with a BB gun.
Vehicle prowls
- 100 block of Huntington Avenue, Castle Rock. Wednesday. Report of someone trying to enter vehicles.
- 500 block of Marty Loop, Woodland. Report of a vehicle break in overnight and keys taken.