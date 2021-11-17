Police Blotter: Rainier man arrested Saturday on suspicion of identity theft after investigation

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Identity theft — St. Helens Police deputies Saturday arrested Rolland Miller, 43, of Rainier, on suspicion of identify theft. A Columbia County grand jury indicted Miller on 44 counts of identity theft, following a five-month police investigation into thousands of dollars being stolen from an elderly adult's bank account.

Assault — Woodland Police deputies Wednesday arrested Rogelio Candia-Victoriano, 31, of Woodland, on suspicion of assault.

Theft and burglary — Cowlitz County Sheriff's officers Tuesday arrested Christopher Labaum, 41, of Longview, on suspicion of first-degree theft, motor vehicle theft, second-degree burglary and residential burglary.

Fugitive — Washington State Patrol officers Tuesday arrested Elisha Marcus, 25, of Hollywood, Florida, on suspicion of being a fugitive from justice.