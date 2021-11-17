Police Blotter: Rainier man arrested Saturday on suspicion of identity theft after investigation

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Identity theft — St. Helens Police deputies Saturday arrested Rolland Miller, 43, of Rainier, on suspicion of identify theft. A Columbia County grand jury indicted Miller on 44 counts of identity theft, following a five-month police investigation into thousands of dollars being stolen from an elderly adult's bank account.
Assault — Woodland Police deputies Wednesday arrested Rogelio Candia-Victoriano, 31, of Woodland, on suspicion of assault.
Theft and burglary — Cowlitz County Sheriff's officers Tuesday arrested Christopher Labaum, 41, of Longview, on suspicion of first-degree theft, motor vehicle theft, second-degree burglary and residential burglary.
Fugitive — Washington State Patrol officers Tuesday arrested Elisha Marcus, 25, of Hollywood, Florida, on suspicion of being a fugitive from justice.
Harassment — Longview police deputies Tuesday arrested Matthew Smith, 61, of Longview, on suspicion of felony harassment and reckless driving.
Burglaries
- 100 block of Kelso Drive, Kelso. Tuesday. Commercial burglary.
- 5600 block of Ocean Beach Highway, Longview. Tuesday. Late-night commercial burglary attempt set off motion detector. K9 unit deployed in search of suspect.
- 1000 block of Tennant Way, Longview. Tuesday. Window and door damaged at business.
- 900 block of Tennant Way, Longview. Tuesday. Suspect seen in business parking lot, possibly carrying catalytic converters.
Thefts
- 2300 block of Lewis River Road, Woodland. Tuesday. Two catalytic converters stolen, saw blades left at the scene.
- 400 block of Nevada Drive, Longview. Tuesday. Security camera stolen from outside home.
- 300 block of 20th Avenue, Longview. Tuesday. Car keys stolen, suspect known.
Vandalism/malicious mischief
- Ph 10, Castle Rock. Tuesday. Window reportedly damaged by pellet gun.
- 200 block of Columbia Street, Kelso. Tuesday. Vehicle vandalized.
- 1100 block of 14th Avenue, Longview. Tuesday. Suspect seen on roof, possibly taking apart satellites.
Vehicle prowls
- 1500 block of Fourth Avenue, Kelso. Tuesday.
- 400 block of 18th Avenue, Longview. Tuesday. Report of suspicious man carrying gas can.
- 1100 block of 17th Avenue, Longview. Tuesday. Attempted theft reported of person using saw underneath car.