 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police Blotter: Rainier man arrested Saturday on suspicion of identity theft after investigation
editor's pick
POLICE BLOTTER

Police Blotter: Rainier man arrested Saturday on suspicion of identity theft after investigation

{{featured_button_text}}
Handcuffs stock

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Identity theft — St. Helens Police deputies Saturday arrested Rolland Miller, 43, of Rainier, on suspicion of identify theft. A Columbia County grand jury indicted Miller on 44 counts of identity theft, following a five-month police investigation into thousands of dollars being stolen from an elderly adult's bank account.

Assault — Woodland Police deputies Wednesday arrested Rogelio Candia-Victoriano, 31, of Woodland, on suspicion of assault.

Theft and burglary — Cowlitz County Sheriff's officers Tuesday arrested Christopher Labaum, 41, of Longview, on suspicion of first-degree theft, motor vehicle theft, second-degree burglary and residential burglary.

Fugitive — Washington State Patrol officers Tuesday arrested Elisha Marcus, 25, of Hollywood, Florida, on suspicion of being a fugitive from justice.

Harassment — Longview police deputies Tuesday arrested Matthew Smith, 61, of Longview, on suspicion of felony harassment and reckless driving.

Burglaries

  • 100 block of Kelso Drive, Kelso. Tuesday. Commercial burglary.
  • 5600 block of Ocean Beach Highway, Longview. Tuesday. Late-night commercial burglary attempt set off motion detector. K9 unit deployed in search of suspect.
  • 1000 block of Tennant Way, Longview. Tuesday. Window and door damaged at business.
  • 900 block of Tennant Way, Longview. Tuesday. Suspect seen in business parking lot, possibly carrying catalytic converters. 

Thefts

  • 2300 block of Lewis River Road, Woodland. Tuesday. Two catalytic converters stolen, saw blades left at the scene.
  • 400 block of Nevada Drive, Longview. Tuesday. Security camera stolen from outside home.
  • 300 block of 20th Avenue, Longview. Tuesday. Car keys stolen, suspect known.

Vandalism/malicious mischief

  • Ph 10, Castle Rock. Tuesday. Window reportedly damaged by pellet gun.
  • 200 block of Columbia Street, Kelso. Tuesday. Vehicle vandalized.
  • 1100 block of 14th Avenue, Longview. Tuesday. Suspect seen on roof, possibly taking apart satellites.

Vehicle prowls

  • 1500 block of Fourth Avenue, Kelso. Tuesday.
  • 400 block of 18th Avenue, Longview. Tuesday. Report of suspicious man carrying gas can.
  • 1100 block of 17th Avenue, Longview. Tuesday. Attempted theft reported of person using saw underneath car.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Blue Man Group turns 30

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News