Police Blotter: Puppy stolen from Woodland Saturday

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Harassment — Cowlitz County Sherriff's deputies Friday arrested Brandon Albert Knight, 38, of Kelso, on suspicion of harassment.
Burglary, theft — Cowlitz County Sheriff's deputies Friday arrested Nicole Renee Stakes, 32, of Longview, on suspicion of residential burglary and third-degree theft.
Drugs, driving without a license — Longview police Friday arrested Tyran Lamar Ward, 44, of Kelso, on suspicion of two courts of possession of felony drugs with intent and third-degree driving without a license.
Fugitive, theft, forgery, possession of stolen property — Longview police Friday arrested Justin William Hurzeler, 37, of Rigby, Idaho, on suspicion of being a fugitive from justice, second-degree theft, forgery and possession of stolen property.
Robbery, assault, malicious mischief — Cowlitz County Sheriff's deputies Friday arrested Eric Robert King, 39, of Kelso, on suspicion of first-degree robbery, fourth-degree assault and third-degree malicious mischief.
Possession of a stolen vehicle — Kelso police Friday arrested Isaiah Lawrence Shepherd, 36, of Portland, on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle.
Unlawful possession of a firearm, obstruction — Kelso police Sunday arrested Nathan Dean Flores, 24, of Kelso, on suspicion of possession of an unlawful firearm, obstruction of a public servant and failure to appear on a charge of third-degree theft.
Malicious mischief, harassment — Cowlitz County Sheriff's deputies Sunday arrested Christopher Scott Henderling, 28, of Longview, on suspicion of second-degree malicious mischief and felony harassment.
Criminal mistreatment, obstruction, resisting arrest, making false statements — Longview police Sunday arrested Tevan Milagro Torres, 25, of Kelso, on suspicion of second-degree criminal mistreatment, obstruction of a public servant, resisting arrest, making false statements and for failing to appear on a charge of reckless driving.
Burglaries
- 200 block of Olequa Heights Road, Castle Rock. Saturday. Jewelry.
- 3800 block of Pacific Way, Longview. Sunday.
- 300 block of Walnut Acres Road, Kelso. Sunday. Power tools and vehicle parts.
Stolen vehicles
- 1200 block of Third Avenue, Kelso. Sunday. Teal Ford F250.
- 300 block of Oregon Way, Longview. Sunday. Red Yamaha motorcycle. WA 2J0548
Thefts
- Third Avenue and Columbia Street, Kelso. Friday. Items taken off porches.
- 200 block of Kelso Drive, Kelso. Friday. License plate.
- 3400 block of Columbia Heights Road, Longview. Saturday. Package from porch.
- 300 block of Three Rivers Drive, Kelso. Saturday. Pants with wallet and keys in pocket.
- 1500 Guild Road, Woodland. Saturday. Stolen puppy worth about $975.
Vandalism/malicious mischief
- 100 block of Wyman Road, Woodland. Friday. Windows broken.
- 1400 block of Fourth Avenue, Kelso. Friday. Car keyed.
- 400 block of Fifth Avenue, Kelso. Saturday.
- 400 block of Pacific Avenue, Kelso. Saturday. Lumber dropped on car.
- 100 block of Davidson Avenue, Woodland. Saturday. Dog feces thrown at truck.
- 300 block of 20th Avenue, Longview. Sunday. Items thrown at house.
- 600 block of Oregon Way, Longview. Sunday. Window broken.
Vehicle prowls
- 100 block of Early Bird Drive, Kelso. Occurred Wednesday, reported Friday.
- 900 block of Pacific Avenue, Kelso. Friday. Black tri-fold wallet.
- 4800 block of Ocean Beach Highway, Longview. Saturday.
- 100 block of Seventh Avenue, Longview. Saturday.
- 4000 block of Rosewood Street, Longview. Saturday.
- 1800 block of Schurman Way, Woodland. Car window broken.