Police Blotter: Puppy, more than $10K in jewelry reported taken Thursday in Castle Rock

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Drugs — Longview officers Thursday arrested Christopher Kurt Browitt, 42, of Kent, Washingto, on suspicion of possession of heroin with the intent to deliver; possession of methamphetamine with the intent to deliver; possession of a schedule II controlled substance; and possession of stolen property.

Harassment — Kelso officers Thursday arrested Andrew Robert Gaze, 46, of Longview, on suspicion of felony harassment and disorderly conduct.

Theft, stolen vehicle — Kalama officers Thursday arrested Lewis Wesley White, 29, of Longview, on suspicion of second-degree theft, third-degree theft, second-degree criminal trespass, third-degree malicious mischief, possession of a stolen vehicle and making or having burglar tools.

Stolen vehicle

600 block of Frontage Road, Kalama. Thursday. Green 2003 Hyundai Accent. Damage to hood.

Thefts

500 block of PH 10 and Kingsway Drive, Castle Rock. Thursday. Theft report of a puppy and more than $10,000 in jewelry.

100 block of Cloverdale Road, Kalama. Thursday. Report of someone stealing fuel from trucks overnight.

200 block of 29th Avenue, Longview. Thursday.

1700 block of Lewis River Road, Woodland. Thursday. Theft report of game camera.

Vandalism/malicious mischief

1000 block of Coal Creek Road, Longview. Thursday. Report of someone knocking a mailbox down.

200 block of Chapman Road, Castle Rock. Thursday. Report of vandalism to newly poured concrete.

Vehicle prowl

200 block of Canvasback Drive, Kelso. Thursday. Debit card and two-way radios reported taken from vehicle.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.