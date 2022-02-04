Police Blotter: Puppy, more than $10K in jewelry reported taken in Castle Rockon Thursday

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Drugs — Longview officers Thursday arrested Christopher Kurt Browitt, 42, of Kent, Washingto, on suspicion of possession of heroin with the intent to deliver; possession of methamphetamine with the intent to deliver; possession of a schedule II controlled substance; and possession of stolen property.
Harassment — Kelso officers Thursday arrested Andrew Robert Gaze, 46, of Longview, on suspicion of felony harassment and disorderly conduct.
Theft, stolen vehicle — Kalama officers Thursday arrested Lewis Wesley White, 29, of Longview, on suspicion of second-degree theft, third-degree theft, second-degree criminal trespass, third-degree malicious mischief, possession of a stolen vehicle and making or having burglar tools.
Stolen vehicle
- 600 block of Frontage Road, Kalama. Thursday. Green 2003 Hyundai Accent. Damage to hood.
Thefts
- 500 block of PH 10 and Kingsway Drive, Castle Rock. Thursday. Theft report of a puppy and more than $10,000 in jewelry.
- 100 block of Cloverdale Road, Kalama. Thursday. Report of someone stealing fuel from trucks overnight.
- 200 block of 29th Avenue, Longview. Thursday.
- 1700 block of Lewis River Road, Woodland. Thursday. Theft report of game camera.
Vandalism/malicious mischief
- 1000 block of Coal Creek Road, Longview. Thursday. Report of someone knocking a mailbox down.
- 200 block of Chapman Road, Castle Rock. Thursday. Report of vandalism to newly poured concrete.
Vehicle prowl
- 200 block of Canvasback Drive, Kelso. Thursday. Debit card and two-way radios reported taken from vehicle.