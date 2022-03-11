Police Blotter: Port-a-potty reportedly lit on fire overnight at Kelso construction site

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Burglary, assault — Cowlitz County sheriff's deputies Wednesday arrested Bradley Wade Armstrong, 53, of Kelso, on suspicion of residential burglary, fourth-degree assault and harassment.

Fugitive from justice — Longview police Wednesday arrested Colin Drew Dittmer, 22, of La Grande, Oregon, on suspicion of being a fugitive from justice.

Theft — Longview police Wednesday arrested Anna Marie Leslie, 55, of Longview, on suspicion of second-degree theft, criminal impersonation, leading organized crime and attempted second-degree theft.

Possession of a stolen vehicle — Kelso police Wednesday arrested Amey Francis Markel, 48, of unknown residence, on suspicion of third-degree theft and possession of a stolen vehicle.

Harassment — Longview police Thursday arrested Sterling Wayne McCoy, 53, of Longview, on suspicion of felony harassment.

Burglary — Longview police Thursday arrested Grace Lynn Bentley, 41, of Longview, on suspicion of residential burglary, unlawful imprisonment and obstructing a public servant.

Malicious mischief — Cowlitz County sheriff's deputies Friday arrested Tyler Robert Daggy, 38, of Kelso, on suspicion of second-degree malicious mischief.

Burglary — Cowlitz County sheriff's deputies Thursday arrested Zach J. Schriber, 28, of Kelso, on suspicion of residential burglary and resisting arrest.

Possession of a stolen vehicle — Woodland police Friday arrested Robert Troy Shoemaker, 48, of Eugene, Oregon, on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle, making a false statement and being a fugitive from justice.

Drugs — Longview police Thursday arrested Aron Edward Vough, 33, of Longview, on suspicion of two felony drug offenses.

Taking a vehicle without permission — Cowlitz County sheriff's deputies Thursday arrested Heather Marie Wimp, 33, of Longview, on suspicion of second-degree taking a vehicle without permission.

Vandalism/malicious mischief

1500 block of Minor Road, Kelso. Thursday. Appears someone lit the port-a-potty on fire overnight.

