Police Blotter: Police investigate report of homemade firework found taped to women's car Thursday in Castle Rock

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Assault
- 100 block of Argus Lane, Kelso. Thursday. Kids allegedly threw rocks at dog and a verbal altercation between neighbors ensued.
- 1300 block of Third Avenue, Longview. Thursday.
Burglary
- 800 block of Shirley Gordon Road, Woodland. Thursday. Broke into garage.
- 400 block of 16th Avenue, Longview. Thursday. Safe stolen while owner in hospital.
Stolen Vehicle
- 100 block of Minor Road, Kelso. Thursday. White 2012 Chrysler 200. Passenger side hubcaps missing. Keys left under the muffler.
- 1200 block of Seventh Avenue, Longview. Thursday. Black Dodge truck. Extended cab with long box and ladder rack in the back. Dent in back passenger side.
- 600 block of 19th Avenue, Longview. Thursday. White Honda recovered. Passenger side spray painted gray and purple.
- 700 block of Seventh Avenue, Longview. Thursday. 2020 White Ford F-150. VIN 1FTEW1E58LFA23249.
Theft
- Southbound I-5 between, Kelso. Thursday. A male was allegedly cutting the catalytic converter off a silver Mazda on the shoulder.
- 100 block of Wyatt Drive, Kelso. Thursday. Report of niece took three bins of makeup valued at more than $2,000.
- 100 block of Minor Road, Kelso. Thursday. Full gas can.
Vandalism/Malicious Mischief
- 100 River Glen Terrace, Kalama. Thursday. Semitruck allegedly turned around in driveway, knocking over 25-foot ornamental tree and damaged yard and maple tree.
- 800 block of Dougherty Drive, Castle Rock. Thursday. Woman allegedly found homemade firework tapped to the back window of her white 2015 Chrysler 200 on the Fourth of July and it exploded.
- 600 block of Third Avenue, Kelso. Thursday. Report of house being egged.
Vehicle Prowl
- 100 block of Florence Street, Kelso. Tool marks near door where someone allegedly tried to enter vehicle.
- 40 block of Country Club Drive, Longview. Gray 1995 Honda Accord reported broken into Saturday and watches, clothes and golf equipment worth more than $1,000 taken.