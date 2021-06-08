Police Blotter: Police investigate report of drugs given to minor and suspect using bear mace on Longview neighbor Monday

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Assault — Longview officers Monday arrested Luis Acosta Molina, 22, of Longview on suspicion of second-degree assault and third-degree malicious mischief.

Assault — Longview officers Monday arrested Andrew Gaze, 46, of an unknown location on suspicion of third-degree assault and fourth-degree assault.

Vehicle theft — Cowlitz County Sherriff's Office deputies Tuesday arrested Stephanie Suttles, 26, of Longview on suspicion of motor vehicle theft, driving without a license, reckless endangerment, obstructing a public servant, possession of stolen property in the second degree, and attempting to elude a pursuing police vehicle.

