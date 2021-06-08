 Skip to main content
Police Blotter: Police investigate report of drugs given to minor and suspect using bear mace on Longview neighbor Monday
POLICE BLOTTER

Handcuffs stock

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Assault — Longview officers Monday arrested Luis Acosta Molina, 22, of Longview on suspicion of second-degree assault and third-degree malicious mischief. 

Assault — Longview officers Monday arrested Andrew Gaze, 46, of an unknown location on suspicion of third-degree assault and fourth-degree assault.

Vehicle theft — Cowlitz County Sherriff's Office deputies Tuesday arrested Stephanie Suttles, 26, of Longview on suspicion of motor vehicle theft, driving without a license, reckless endangerment, obstructing a public servant, possession of stolen property in the second degree, and attempting to elude a pursuing police vehicle. 

Assault

  • 800 block of 7th Avenue, Longview. Monday. Alleged dealer gave drugs to minor and "bear maced" a neighbor. 
  • 2900 block of Ocean Beach Highway, Longview. Monday. Employee slapped after asking transient to leave. 
  • 1300 block of 30th Avenue, Longview. Monday. Minor assaulted by peers at a school track.
  • 200 block of 20th Avenue, Longview. Monday. 

Burglary

  • 3000 block of Dover Street, Longview. Monday. Apple MacBook Pro laptop with 16" screen valued at $3,025 taken from apartment after door left unlocked. 
  • 1300 block of Lewis River Road, Woodland. Monday. Ripped security box from front of building that contained keys, alarm password, code to safe.

Theft

  • 2500 block of Hendrickson Drive, Kalama. Monday.
  • 1400 block of Pacific Avenue, Kelso. Monday. Plate from 2020 Kawasaki EN650. 
  • 1100 block of Hudson Street, Longview. Monday. $3,500 worth of items from store. 
  • 200 block of 27th Avenue, Monday. Three bikes.

Vandalism/malicious mischief

  • 300 block of Hawthorn Street, Kelso. Monday.

