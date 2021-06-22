 Skip to main content
Police Blotter: Police investigate report of cyclist wielding machete Monday in Longview
POLICE BLOTTER

Handcuffs stock

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Fraud — Man tried to cash a $2,800 fraudulent check in Longview.

Fraud — A Longview woman found fraudulent charges on her medical insurance.

Burglary

  • 300 block of Hawthorne Street, Kelso. Monday. About $3,000 worth of items taken from garage, including tools, air compressor, pressure washer and generator. 
  • 1300 block of Burcham Street, Kelso. Monday. 
  • 700 block of 11th Avenue, Longview. Monday. Catalytic converter taken from company vehicle parked inside fenced storage area.
  • 600 block of Mitchell Avenue, Woodland. Monday. 2014 Peterbilt box van recovered in Ridgefield, Wash.

Stolen vehicles

  • North Pacific and Pleasant Hill Road, Kelso. Monday. 1998 silver Honda Civic. Washington BUW9863. Duct tape on driver's side back panel.
  • 300 block of 25th Avenue, Longview. Monday. 2000 black Ford Explorer. Washington BXL9502. 

Thefts

  • 40 block of Cowlitz Street, Castle Rock. Monday. Former employee suspected of taking $700 from the till. 
  • 500 block of Allen Street, Kelso. Monday. Wallet.
  • 1500 block of 33rd Avenue, Longview. Monday. Children next door suspected of taking two kittens.
  • 200 block of 27th Avenue, Longview. Monday. 
  • 2000 block of Tibbetts Drive, Longview. Monday. Man allegedly financially exploited. 
  • 2900 block of Douglas Street, Longview. Monday. Woman allegedly financially exploited and neglected. 
  • 800 block of Ninth Avenue, Longview. Monday. Package from porch.
  • 300 block of Gun Club Road, Woodland. Monday. Dresses. 

Vandalism/malicious mischief

  • 1300 block of Pekin Road, Woodland. Monday. Someone allegedly tampered with lug nuts, tried to remove tire from WaveRunner trailer.
  • 15th Avenue and Maple Street, Longview. Monday. Man on bicycle allegedly cut limbs off trees with a machete. 

Vehicle prowls

  • 60 Ironwood Drive, Longview. Monday. Purse with debit card, prescription and $80 in cash taken from truck.
  • 100 block of Steelhead Drive, Castle Rock, Monday. Vehicle broken into and 9mm Ruger firearm taken.

