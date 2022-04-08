Police Blotter: Police arrest two men on suspicion of theft

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Theft— Longview police officers Thursday arrested Sebastian Isaac Rubin, 44, of Tumwater, on suspicion of second-degree theft.
Theft — Longview police officers Thursday arrested Matthew Martine Reeves, 56, of Olympia, on suspicion of second-degree theft.
Assault — Longview police officers Thursday arrested Elizabeth Ann Strine, 37, of Kelso, on suspicion of third-degree assault and third-degree malicious mischief.
Assault
- 1200 block of 22nd Avenue, Longview.
Burglaries
- 3300 block of Virginia Way, Longview. Residential burglary.
- 400 block of Long Avenue, Kelso. Commercial burglary
- 900 block of 12th Avenue, Longview. Commercial burglary
Thefts
- 500 block of Kelso Drive, Kelso.
- 1400 block of 12th Avenue, Longview
Vandalism/malicious mischief
- 32nd Avenue and Alabama Street, Longview.
- Fifth block of Walden Island, Silver Lake.
- Mystery Drive and Ham Road, Ariel.
- 200 block of Washburn Road, Kelso.
- 1600 block of Burcham Street, Kelso.
Vehicle prowls
- 1800 block of Silver Lake Road, Castel Rock.
- 400 block of Long Avenue, Kelso.
- 800 block of Seventh Avenue, Longview.
- 500 block of Seventh Avenue, Longview.