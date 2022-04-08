 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
POLICE BLOTTER

Police Blotter: Police arrest two men on suspicion of theft

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Theft— Longview police officers Thursday arrested Sebastian Isaac Rubin, 44, of Tumwater, on suspicion of second-degree theft.

Theft — Longview police officers Thursday arrested Matthew Martine Reeves, 56, of Olympia, on suspicion of second-degree theft.

Assault — Longview police officers Thursday arrested Elizabeth Ann Strine, 37, of Kelso, on suspicion of third-degree assault and third-degree malicious mischief.

Assault

  • 1200 block of 22nd Avenue, Longview.

Burglaries

  • 3300 block of Virginia Way, Longview. Residential burglary.
  • 400 block of Long Avenue, Kelso. Commercial burglary
  • 900 block of 12th Avenue, Longview. Commercial burglary

Thefts

  • 500 block of Kelso Drive, Kelso. 
  • 1400 block of 12th Avenue, Longview

Vandalism/malicious mischief

  • 32nd Avenue and Alabama Street, Longview.  
  • Fifth block of Walden Island, Silver Lake. 
  • Mystery Drive and Ham Road, Ariel.
  • 200 block of Washburn Road, Kelso.
  • 1600 block of Burcham Street, Kelso.

Vehicle prowls

  • 1800 block of Silver Lake Road, Castel Rock. 
  • 400 block of Long Avenue, Kelso.
  • 800 block of Seventh Avenue, Longview.
  • 500 block of Seventh Avenue, Longview. 

