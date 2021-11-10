Police Blotter: Pepper ball munition used Tuesday to arrest woman for alleged stolen vehicle theft

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Stolen vehicle and controlled substance — Cowlitz County Sheriff's deputies Tuesday arrested Shilo Hall, 27, of Washington, on suspicion of possessing a stolen vehicle, bringing a controlled substance to jail, third-degree theft, obstructing a public servant, criminal trespassing, and two outstanding contempt of court warrants.
Deputies moved to arrest Hall at a mobile home in Castle Rock after a stolen vehicle was seen outside. Officers fired a pepper ball into the mobile home after making multiple attempts to have her surrender voluntarily. A second suspect was arrested without incident.
Arson — Longview Police officers Tuesday arrested Mark Buckner, 56, of Kelso, on suspicion of arson.
Assault — Woodland Police officers Tuesday arrested Todd Fears, 48, of Kelso, on suspicion of assault, eluding a police vehicle and contempt.
Burglary — Longview Police officers Tuesday arrested Marcus Lane, 40, address unknown, on suspicion of burglary, vehicle prowling, resisting arrest and obstructing a public servant.
Assault — Longview Police officers Tuesday arrested Mathew Lipscomb, 46, of Longview, on suspicion of assault.
Meth possession — Longview Police officers Tuesday arrested Benjamin Purcell, 40, of Longview, on suspicion of possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell.
Fraud — A Castle Rock resident called the Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office to report an unknown person tricked her to access her bank account.
Fraud — Counterfeit money passed at a business on Seventh Avenue in Longview Tuesday.
Assaults
- Fourth Avenue and Ash Street, Kelso. Tuesday. Man assaulted in his vehicle.
- 1900 block of Eighth Avenue, Longview. Tuesday. Assault possibly involving a juvenile.
Burglaries
- 300 block of Columbia Street, Kelso. Tuesday. Residential burglary.
- 1100 block of 15th Avenue, Longview. Tuesday. Commercial burglary, arrest made on scene.
Stolen vehicles
- 500 block of Ninth Avenue, Kelso. Tuesday. Silver 2001 Honda Accord. WA AKG7367.
- 500 block of 17th Avenue, Longview. Tuesday. White 1997 Subaru Outback. Washington plate with breast cancer awareness decorations.
Thefts
- 200 block of Daffodil Lane, Kelso. Tuesday. Package reported stolen.
- 200 block of Kelso Drive, Kelso. Tuesday. Stolen batteries from Rite Aid found on suspect during search.
- 5200 block of Meeker Drive, Kalama. Tuesday. Catalytic converter stolen.
- 700 block of Third Avenue, Longview. Tuesday. Suspect broke into business through fence, loaded stolen equipment into own car.
Vandalism/malicious mischief
- 1100 block of 16th Avenue, Longview. Tuesday. Cars in parking lot sprayed with fire extinguisher from nearby lobby. Window may also have been broken.
- 1100 block of Commerce Avenue, Longview. Suspect seen with drill and gas can, possibly stealing gasoline from cars.