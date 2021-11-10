Police Blotter: Pepper ball munition used Tuesday to arrest woman for alleged stolen vehicle theft

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Stolen vehicle and controlled substance — Cowlitz County Sheriff's deputies Tuesday arrested Shilo Hall, 27, of Washington, on suspicion of possessing a stolen vehicle, bringing a controlled substance to jail, third-degree theft, obstructing a public servant, criminal trespassing, and two outstanding contempt of court warrants.

Deputies moved to arrest Hall at a mobile home in Castle Rock after a stolen vehicle was seen outside. Officers fired a pepper ball into the mobile home after making multiple attempts to have her surrender voluntarily. A second suspect was arrested without incident.

Arson — Longview Police officers Tuesday arrested Mark Buckner, 56, of Kelso, on suspicion of arson.

Assault — Woodland Police officers Tuesday arrested Todd Fears, 48, of Kelso, on suspicion of assault, eluding a police vehicle and contempt.