Police Blotter: Packages stolen Wednesday in Longview

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Stolen vehicle — Woodland police Wednesday arrested William Carl Campbell Junior, 21, of Longview, on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle and failure to appear on two counts of third-degree driving without a license, two counts of third-degree theft and obstruction of a public servant.

Theft of a vehicle — Kelso police Wednesday arrested Dmitry Daniel Powers, 27, of Kelso, on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle.

Burglary

500 block of Washington Street, Longview. Wednesday.

Thefts

1400 block of Bowmont Avenue, Kelso. Wednesday.

400 block of 14th Avenue, Longview. Wednesday. Catalytic converter.

2600 block Field Street, Longview. Wednesday. Packages.

Vehicle prowls

West Kalama River Road and North Hendrickson Drive, Kalama. Wednesday. Binoculars and sunglasses.

300 block of 21st Avenue, Longview. Wednesday.

