 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police Blotter: Outboard boat motor reported stolen Monday in Kalama
editor's pick
POLICE BLOTTER

Police Blotter: Outboard boat motor reported stolen Monday in Kalama

{{featured_button_text}}
Handcuffs stock

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Assault — Longview officers Tuesday arrested Chonte Hamilton, 29, of Longview, on suspicion of fourth-degree assault. 

Violating protection order — Cowlitz County deputies Monday arrested Jerry McFadden, 60, of Kelso, on violating a protection order. 

Fraud — A man reported someone tried to check into Traveler's Inn in Longview using a credit card he lost a month ago. 

Assault

  • 7500 block of West Side Highway, Castle Rock. Monday. 
  • 1600 block of Ninth Avenue, Longview. Monday. 

Burglaries

  • 3300 block of Washington Way, Longview. Monday. Catalytic converter from business, estimated $1,350 loss. 
  • 600 block of Scott Avenue, Woodland. Monday. Electrical equipment and copper pipping found on wooded path behind business. 

Stolen vehicle

  • 1400 block of Alabama Street, Longview. Monday. Silver and blue Hyundai Elantra. Washington BWL4389. Hood does not completely latch. Keys left inside. 

Thefts

  • 300 block of Niemi Road, Woodland. Monday. Chainsaw with known suspect. 
  • 5300 block of Meeker Drive, Kalama. Monday. Outboard motor on boat sitting outside. 
  • 1000 block of 14th Avenue, Longview. Monday. 
  • 500 block of Seventh Avenue, Longview. Monday. Customer didn't pay for vehicle service. 

Vandalism/malicious mischief

  • 700 block of Michigan Street, Longview. Monday. People throwing rocks at windows. 
  • 200 block of Oregon Way, Longview. Monday. Man pulling boards of heat pump, causing $500 worth of damage. 

Vehicle prowls

  • 200 block of Kelso Drive, Kelso. Monday. Report of prowl from Saturday.
  • Nichols Boulevard and Field Street, Longview. Monday. Man tried to open several car doors.
  • 1400 block of Goerig Street, Woodland. Monday. Ignition damaged and $200 radio stolen. 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Senate Dems push to finish infrastructure bill

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News