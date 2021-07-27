Police Blotter: Outboard boat motor reported stolen Monday in Kalama

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Assault — Longview officers Tuesday arrested Chonte Hamilton, 29, of Longview, on suspicion of fourth-degree assault.
Violating protection order — Cowlitz County deputies Monday arrested Jerry McFadden, 60, of Kelso, on violating a protection order.
Fraud — A man reported someone tried to check into Traveler's Inn in Longview using a credit card he lost a month ago.
Assault
- 7500 block of West Side Highway, Castle Rock. Monday.
- 1600 block of Ninth Avenue, Longview. Monday.
Burglaries
- 3300 block of Washington Way, Longview. Monday. Catalytic converter from business, estimated $1,350 loss.
- 600 block of Scott Avenue, Woodland. Monday. Electrical equipment and copper pipping found on wooded path behind business.
Stolen vehicle
- 1400 block of Alabama Street, Longview. Monday. Silver and blue Hyundai Elantra. Washington BWL4389. Hood does not completely latch. Keys left inside.
Thefts
- 300 block of Niemi Road, Woodland. Monday. Chainsaw with known suspect.
- 5300 block of Meeker Drive, Kalama. Monday. Outboard motor on boat sitting outside.
- 1000 block of 14th Avenue, Longview. Monday.
- 500 block of Seventh Avenue, Longview. Monday. Customer didn't pay for vehicle service.
Vandalism/malicious mischief
- 700 block of Michigan Street, Longview. Monday. People throwing rocks at windows.
- 200 block of Oregon Way, Longview. Monday. Man pulling boards of heat pump, causing $500 worth of damage.
Vehicle prowls
- 200 block of Kelso Drive, Kelso. Monday. Report of prowl from Saturday.
- Nichols Boulevard and Field Street, Longview. Monday. Man tried to open several car doors.
- 1400 block of Goerig Street, Woodland. Monday. Ignition damaged and $200 radio stolen.