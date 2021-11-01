 Skip to main content
Police Blotter: Oregon man arrested Sunday on suspicion of vehicle prowling, theft of a firearm
Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Possession of a stolen vehicle — Kalama police Saturday arrested Mark Laverne Buckner, 56, of Amity, Ore., on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle. 

Assault — Longview police Friday arrested Douglas Eugene Mann, 40, of Longview, on suspicion of third-degree assault, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

Harassment — Kelso police Sunday arrested Jonathen Lera Jenkins, 44, residence unknown, on suspicion of felony harassment and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm. 

Vehicle prowl, theft — Cowlitz County sheriff's deputies Sunday arrested Keith Maurice Tron, 57, of Klamath Falls, Ore., on suspicion of second-degree vehicle prowling, theft of a firearm and unlawful possession of a firearm. 

Assault — Cowlitz County sheriff's deputies Sunday arrested Weston James McGougan, 38, of Woodland, on suspicion of second-degree assault.

Burglary

  • 100 block of Kelsey Court, Longview. Sunday. Man seen trying to climb into a window on the side of the house. 

Stolen vehicle

  • 1900 block of 33rd Avenue, Longview. Saturday. Beige 2001 or 2002 Buick Century. Washington BUW8950. Passenger side headlight has some minor damage. Keys, phone and possibly other items taken. 

Thefts

  • 1700 block of Allen Street, Kelso. Friday. Sometime overnight subjects took wiring and covers off piping. 
  • 3100 block of Ocean Beach Highway, Longview. Friday. Small black purse with green outline on it taken. 
  • 900 block of Eighth Avenue, Longview. Saturday. Known suspect stole about $3,450 out of bank account. 
  • 400 block of 17th Avenue, Longview. Saturday. Lawnmower taken from front yard. 
  • 1600 block of Hudson Street, Longview. Sunday. Two suspects believed to have cut the catalytic converter off a vehicle. 
  • 1100 block of 10th Avenue, Longview. Sunday. Known suspect stole a Bluetooth speaker out of the car. 

Vandalism/malicious mischief

  • 300 block of Nevada Drive, Longview. Saturday. Someone crashed into the mailbox overnight. 
  • 200 block of Rimrock Drive, Castle Rock. Saturday. Mailbox hit and damaged. 
  • 14000 block of Lewis River Road, Ariel. Saturday. Unknown person came onto property and cut a lock on a trailer. Nothing appears to be missing from the trailer. 
  • 200 block of Powder Hill Drive, Kalama. Saturday. Someone broke a chain along the driveway. 
  • 800 block of Kelso Avenue, Kelso. Saturday. Unknown subjects been coming into the back yard and cutting wiring on the vehicle. 
  • 300 block of Three Rivers Drive, Kelso. Saturday. Vehicle vandalized.  
  • 800 block of Third Street, Woodland. Sunday. Supply room door behind the stadium appears to be kicked in. 
  • Fifth Street and Dunham Avenue, Woodland. Sunday. Subjects threw eggs at vehicle when he was driving. 

Vehicle prowls

  • 2700 block of 48th Avenue, Longview. Friday. Someone broke into a company van parked on the street. 
  • 200 block of Sixth Avenue, Kelso. Friday. Someone broke into the vehicle overnight and took black wallet, registration. 
  • 2600 block of 38th Avenue, Longview. Friday. Subject seen breaking into vehicles, opening doors. 
  • 1400 block of 17th Avenue, Longview. Man going through cars, took a Bluetooth speaker from a minivan. 
  • 100 block of George Taylor Road, Silver Lake. Sunday. Car door found open this morning. Nothing missing. 
  • West Kalama River Road and North Hendrickson Drive, Kalama. Sunday. Caller caught someone trying to steal his car at the boat launch. Suspects fled in a white Subaru Outback. 

