Police Blotter: Oregon man arrested Sunday on suspicion of vehicle prowling, theft of a firearm

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Possession of a stolen vehicle — Kalama police Saturday arrested Mark Laverne Buckner, 56, of Amity, Ore., on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle.
Assault — Longview police Friday arrested Douglas Eugene Mann, 40, of Longview, on suspicion of third-degree assault, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.
Harassment — Kelso police Sunday arrested Jonathen Lera Jenkins, 44, residence unknown, on suspicion of felony harassment and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.
Vehicle prowl, theft — Cowlitz County sheriff's deputies Sunday arrested Keith Maurice Tron, 57, of Klamath Falls, Ore., on suspicion of second-degree vehicle prowling, theft of a firearm and unlawful possession of a firearm.
Assault — Cowlitz County sheriff's deputies Sunday arrested Weston James McGougan, 38, of Woodland, on suspicion of second-degree assault.
Burglary
- 100 block of Kelsey Court, Longview. Sunday. Man seen trying to climb into a window on the side of the house.
Stolen vehicle
- 1900 block of 33rd Avenue, Longview. Saturday. Beige 2001 or 2002 Buick Century. Washington BUW8950. Passenger side headlight has some minor damage. Keys, phone and possibly other items taken.
Thefts
- 1700 block of Allen Street, Kelso. Friday. Sometime overnight subjects took wiring and covers off piping.
- 3100 block of Ocean Beach Highway, Longview. Friday. Small black purse with green outline on it taken.
- 900 block of Eighth Avenue, Longview. Saturday. Known suspect stole about $3,450 out of bank account.
- 400 block of 17th Avenue, Longview. Saturday. Lawnmower taken from front yard.
- 1600 block of Hudson Street, Longview. Sunday. Two suspects believed to have cut the catalytic converter off a vehicle.
- 1100 block of 10th Avenue, Longview. Sunday. Known suspect stole a Bluetooth speaker out of the car.
Vandalism/malicious mischief
- 300 block of Nevada Drive, Longview. Saturday. Someone crashed into the mailbox overnight.
- 200 block of Rimrock Drive, Castle Rock. Saturday. Mailbox hit and damaged.
- 14000 block of Lewis River Road, Ariel. Saturday. Unknown person came onto property and cut a lock on a trailer. Nothing appears to be missing from the trailer.
- 200 block of Powder Hill Drive, Kalama. Saturday. Someone broke a chain along the driveway.
- 800 block of Kelso Avenue, Kelso. Saturday. Unknown subjects been coming into the back yard and cutting wiring on the vehicle.
- 300 block of Three Rivers Drive, Kelso. Saturday. Vehicle vandalized.
- 800 block of Third Street, Woodland. Sunday. Supply room door behind the stadium appears to be kicked in.
- Fifth Street and Dunham Avenue, Woodland. Sunday. Subjects threw eggs at vehicle when he was driving.
Vehicle prowls
- 2700 block of 48th Avenue, Longview. Friday. Someone broke into a company van parked on the street.
- 200 block of Sixth Avenue, Kelso. Friday. Someone broke into the vehicle overnight and took black wallet, registration.
- 2600 block of 38th Avenue, Longview. Friday. Subject seen breaking into vehicles, opening doors.
- 1400 block of 17th Avenue, Longview. Man going through cars, took a Bluetooth speaker from a minivan.
- 100 block of George Taylor Road, Silver Lake. Sunday. Car door found open this morning. Nothing missing.
- West Kalama River Road and North Hendrickson Drive, Kalama. Sunday. Caller caught someone trying to steal his car at the boat launch. Suspects fled in a white Subaru Outback.