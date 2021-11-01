Police Blotter: Oregon man arrested Sunday on suspicion of vehicle prowling, theft of a firearm

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Possession of a stolen vehicle — Kalama police Saturday arrested Mark Laverne Buckner, 56, of Amity, Ore., on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle.

Assault — Longview police Friday arrested Douglas Eugene Mann, 40, of Longview, on suspicion of third-degree assault, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

Harassment — Kelso police Sunday arrested Jonathen Lera Jenkins, 44, residence unknown, on suspicion of felony harassment and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

Vehicle prowl, theft — Cowlitz County sheriff's deputies Sunday arrested Keith Maurice Tron, 57, of Klamath Falls, Ore., on suspicion of second-degree vehicle prowling, theft of a firearm and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Assault — Cowlitz County sheriff's deputies Sunday arrested Weston James McGougan, 38, of Woodland, on suspicion of second-degree assault.

Burglary