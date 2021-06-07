Police Blotter: Oregon man arrested Saturday on suspicion of forgery, theft

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Harassment — Longview police Saturday arrested Joseph William Wallace Garhart, 31, of Longview on suspicion of felony harassment.
Assault, harassment — Longview police Saturday arrested Thomas Charles Helgerson, 30, of Longview on suspicion of second-degree assault, fourth-degree assault and harassment.
Assault, harassment — Longview police Friday arrested Craig Loren Meyer 36, of Longview on suspicion of harassment, felony harassment and fourth-degree assault.
Assault, resisting arrest — Castle Rock police Friday arrested Chase M.T. Turner Rismoen, 29, of Castle Rock on suspicion of second-degree assault, resisting arrest and first-degree criminal trespassing.
Forgery, theft — Longview police Saturday arrested John William Castillo, 31, of Hillsboro, Ore., on suspicion of forgery, second-degree theft attempt and third-degree theft.
Burglaries
- 100 block of Godfrey Road, Kelso. Friday. Burglary to garage.
- 800 block of Eufaula Heights Road, Longview. Friday. Damage to doorframe and obvious attempt to enter by kicking the front door several times. No stolen property.
- 200 block of Dike Road, Woodland. Saturday. Building broken into overnight.
- 1800 block of Washington Way, Longview. Saturday. Jewels missing from nightstand.
- 300 block of Scott Avenue, Woodland. Saturday. Clasp cut off storage unit.
Stolen Vehicle
- 300 block of Olson Road, Longview. Sunday. White 2006 Volvo S60. Washington BXN8238. Went missing around 9:30 a.m. Known suspect.
- 2500 block of 42nd Avenue, Longview. Sunday. White 2003 Ford F350. Washington C63196D. Truck taken between May 26 and 27 when owner was on vacation.
Theft
- 1600 block of Lewis River Road, Cougar. Friday. IPad taken on May 30.
- 3700 block of Ocean Beach Highway, Longview. Friday. Wallet taken from shopping cart, returned but $160 was taken.
- 400 block of Rosewood Street, Kelso. Saturday. Bike stolen.
- 200 block of River Road, Kelso. Saturday. Someone in a white Chevy taking stand from the beach.
- 3700 block of Ocean Beach Highway, Longview. Saturday. A man took a drone off a display, returned it without a receipt, got the money and ran out.
- 100 block of Modrow Road, Kalama. Sunday. Trailer plate taken between 4 a.m. and 3 p.m. Friday. Washington 4385WL.
- 300 block of Third Avenue, Kelso. Sunday. ID and bank pin number taken. Known suspect.
Vandalism/Malicious Mischief
- 1600 block of West Side Highway, Kelso. Friday. Neighbor threw a firework at the wall and made a hole.
- 100 block of Division Street, Kelso. Saturday. Tire slashed overnight.
- 500 block of Rosewood Street, Kelso. Sunday. Suspect ripped camera off house. Estimated damage about $100.
Vehicle Prowl
- 3000 block of Maryland Street, Longview. Saturday. A man was seen rummaging through the car, unknown if anything was taken.