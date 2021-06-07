 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police Blotter: Oregon man arrested Saturday on suspicion of forgery, theft
editor's pick
POLICE BLOTTER

Police Blotter: Oregon man arrested Saturday on suspicion of forgery, theft

{{featured_button_text}}
Handcuffs stock

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Harassment — Longview police Saturday arrested Joseph William Wallace Garhart, 31, of Longview on suspicion of felony harassment. 

Assault, harassment — Longview police Saturday arrested Thomas Charles Helgerson, 30, of Longview on suspicion of second-degree assault, fourth-degree assault and harassment. 

Assault, harassment — Longview police Friday arrested Craig Loren Meyer 36, of Longview on suspicion of harassment, felony harassment and fourth-degree assault. 

Assault, resisting arrest — Castle Rock police Friday arrested Chase M.T. Turner Rismoen, 29, of Castle Rock on suspicion of second-degree assault, resisting arrest and first-degree criminal trespassing. 

Forgery, theft — Longview police Saturday arrested John William Castillo, 31, of Hillsboro, Ore., on suspicion of forgery, second-degree theft attempt and third-degree theft. 

Burglaries

  • 100 block of Godfrey Road, Kelso. Friday. Burglary to garage. 
  • 800 block of Eufaula Heights Road, Longview. Friday. Damage to doorframe and obvious attempt to enter by kicking the front door several times. No stolen property. 
  • 200 block of Dike Road, Woodland. Saturday. Building broken into overnight. 
  • 1800 block of Washington Way, Longview. Saturday. Jewels missing from nightstand. 
  • 300 block of Scott Avenue, Woodland. Saturday. Clasp cut off storage unit. 

Stolen Vehicle

  • 300 block of Olson Road, Longview. Sunday. White 2006 Volvo S60. Washington BXN8238. Went missing around 9:30 a.m. Known suspect. 
  • 2500 block of 42nd Avenue, Longview. Sunday. White 2003 Ford F350. Washington C63196D. Truck taken between May 26 and 27 when owner was on vacation. 

Theft

  • 1600 block of Lewis River Road, Cougar. Friday. IPad taken on May 30. 
  • 3700 block of Ocean Beach Highway, Longview. Friday. Wallet taken from shopping cart, returned but $160 was taken. 
  • 400 block of Rosewood Street, Kelso. Saturday. Bike stolen. 
  • 200 block of River Road, Kelso. Saturday. Someone in a white Chevy taking stand from the beach. 
  • 3700 block of Ocean Beach Highway, Longview. Saturday. A man took a drone off a display, returned it without a receipt, got the money and ran out.
  • 100 block of Modrow Road, Kalama. Sunday. Trailer plate taken between 4 a.m. and 3 p.m. Friday. Washington 4385WL. 
  • 300 block of Third Avenue, Kelso. Sunday. ID and bank pin number taken. Known suspect. 

Vandalism/Malicious Mischief

  • 1600 block of West Side Highway, Kelso. Friday. Neighbor threw a firework at the wall and made a hole. 
  • 100 block of Division Street, Kelso. Saturday. Tire slashed overnight. 
  • 500 block of Rosewood Street, Kelso. Sunday. Suspect ripped camera off house. Estimated damage about $100. 

Vehicle Prowl

  • 3000 block of Maryland Street, Longview. Saturday. A man was seen rummaging through the car, unknown if anything was taken.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden invites Ukrainian president to White House

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News