Police Blotter: Oregon man arrested Saturday on suspicion of forgery, theft

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Harassment — Longview police Saturday arrested Joseph William Wallace Garhart, 31, of Longview on suspicion of felony harassment.

Assault, harassment — Longview police Saturday arrested Thomas Charles Helgerson, 30, of Longview on suspicion of second-degree assault, fourth-degree assault and harassment.

Assault, harassment — Longview police Friday arrested Craig Loren Meyer 36, of Longview on suspicion of harassment, felony harassment and fourth-degree assault.

Assault, resisting arrest — Castle Rock police Friday arrested Chase M.T. Turner Rismoen, 29, of Castle Rock on suspicion of second-degree assault, resisting arrest and first-degree criminal trespassing.

Forgery, theft — Longview police Saturday arrested John William Castillo, 31, of Hillsboro, Ore., on suspicion of forgery, second-degree theft attempt and third-degree theft.

