Police Blotter: Oregon man arrested Monday for alleged theft, hiding contraband substance in his underwear when booked into jail
POLICE BLOTTER

Handcuffs stock

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Stolen vehicle, theft — Longview officers Monday arrested Cory Mazzella, 38, of St. Helens, Oregon, on suspicion of possessing a stolen vehicle, second-degree theft and introducing a contraband substance to jail. Police report the truck Mazzella was found with was registered to a company called Fastenal and included a 20-foot car trailer. When he was booked into jail, officers said they found contraband substances in Mazzella's underwear. 

Burglaries

  • 1300 block of Walnut Street, Kelso. Monday. Report of locks broken at construction site. 
  • 1300 block of 10th Avenue, Longview. Monday. Estimated $200 drill, tables, mirror and clothing reported taken from storage unit. 
  • 4000 block of Oak Street, Longview. Monday. Report of guns taken from home. 

Stolen vehicles

  • 2800 block of Larch Street, Longview. Monday. Black 2016 Chevrolet Cruze.
  • 1200 block of Third Avenue, Longview. Monday. White 2016 CargoMate trailer owned by Longview Remodel LLC. Trailer reportedly filled with plumbing equipment estimated at around $11,500. 
  • 1100 block of 15th Avenue, Longview. Monday. Yellow 2004 Chevrolet Aveo with Seahawks sticker on the back bumper. WA BIE0142. Key left in ignition. 

Thefts

  • 300 block of Three Rivers Drive, Kelso. Monday. Report of purse taken from fitting room. 
  • 700 block of Cowlitz Way, Kelso. Monday. Report of battery charger taken from back porch.
  • 500 block of Allen Street, Kelso. Monday. Report of laundry taken from public washing machine.  
  • 600 block of Broadway, Longview. Monday. Report of attempt to cut off catalytic converter. 
  • 1000 block of 15th Avenue, Longview. Monday. Report of bikes taken outside of a pawn shop. 
  • 2900 block of Nicholas Boulevard, Longview. Monday. Report of black BMX bike taken. 
  • 1200 block of 15th Avenue, Longview. Monday. Report of wallet taken, then $2,000 attempted to be charged on credit cards at a Longview Walmart.

Vandalism/malicious mischief

  • 100 block of Primose Road, Kelso. Monday. Report of neighbor throwing rocks and garbage in a woman's property and on her car. 

Vehicle prowls

  • 800 block of Lone Oak Road, Longview. Monday. Report of someone entering a vehicle and taking everything from the glovebox and center console.
  • 1900 block of Belmont Loop, Woodland. Monday. Report of a person prowling vehicles at a business. 
  • 100 block of Victoria Circle, Kalama. Monday. Report of bank card taken from a vehicle and used at multiple locations. 

