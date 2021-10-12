Police Blotter: Oregon man arrested Monday for alleged theft, hiding contraband substance in his underwear when booked into jail

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Stolen vehicle, theft — Longview officers Monday arrested Cory Mazzella, 38, of St. Helens, Oregon, on suspicion of possessing a stolen vehicle, second-degree theft and introducing a contraband substance to jail. Police report the truck Mazzella was found with was registered to a company called Fastenal and included a 20-foot car trailer. When he was booked into jail, officers said they found contraband substances in Mazzella's underwear.
Burglaries
- 1300 block of Walnut Street, Kelso. Monday. Report of locks broken at construction site.
- 1300 block of 10th Avenue, Longview. Monday. Estimated $200 drill, tables, mirror and clothing reported taken from storage unit.
- 4000 block of Oak Street, Longview. Monday. Report of guns taken from home.
Stolen vehicles
- 2800 block of Larch Street, Longview. Monday. Black 2016 Chevrolet Cruze.
- 1200 block of Third Avenue, Longview. Monday. White 2016 CargoMate trailer owned by Longview Remodel LLC. Trailer reportedly filled with plumbing equipment estimated at around $11,500.
- 1100 block of 15th Avenue, Longview. Monday. Yellow 2004 Chevrolet Aveo with Seahawks sticker on the back bumper. WA BIE0142. Key left in ignition.
Thefts
- 300 block of Three Rivers Drive, Kelso. Monday. Report of purse taken from fitting room.
- 700 block of Cowlitz Way, Kelso. Monday. Report of battery charger taken from back porch.
- 500 block of Allen Street, Kelso. Monday. Report of laundry taken from public washing machine.
- 600 block of Broadway, Longview. Monday. Report of attempt to cut off catalytic converter.
- 1000 block of 15th Avenue, Longview. Monday. Report of bikes taken outside of a pawn shop.
- 2900 block of Nicholas Boulevard, Longview. Monday. Report of black BMX bike taken.
- 1200 block of 15th Avenue, Longview. Monday. Report of wallet taken, then $2,000 attempted to be charged on credit cards at a Longview Walmart.
Vandalism/malicious mischief
- 100 block of Primose Road, Kelso. Monday. Report of neighbor throwing rocks and garbage in a woman's property and on her car.
Vehicle prowls
- 800 block of Lone Oak Road, Longview. Monday. Report of someone entering a vehicle and taking everything from the glovebox and center console.
- 1900 block of Belmont Loop, Woodland. Monday. Report of a person prowling vehicles at a business.
- 100 block of Victoria Circle, Kalama. Monday. Report of bank card taken from a vehicle and used at multiple locations.