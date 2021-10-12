Police Blotter: Oregon man arrested Monday for alleged theft, hiding contraband substance in his underwear when booked into jail

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Stolen vehicle, theft — Longview officers Monday arrested Cory Mazzella, 38, of St. Helens, Oregon, on suspicion of possessing a stolen vehicle, second-degree theft and introducing a contraband substance to jail. Police report the truck Mazzella was found with was registered to a company called Fastenal and included a 20-foot car trailer. When he was booked into jail, officers said they found contraband substances in Mazzella's underwear.