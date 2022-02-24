Police Blotter: One Kelso woman, one Longview woman arrested Wednesday on felony drug charges

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Drugs — Lynne Allison Adams, 60, of Kelso was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of attempting to violate the Uniform Controlled Substance Act and possession of the intent to manufacture methamphetamines.

Drugs, gun — Cowlitz County deputies Wednesday arrested Carley Jewell Kathryn Jacob, 23, of Longview, on suspicion of violating the Uniform Controlled Substance Act, two counts of possession with the intent to deliver and possession of a stolen firearm.

Stolen vehicle — Kelso officers Wednesday arrested Vanessa Barragan, 24, of Federal Way, on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle and possession of stolen property.

Impersonation, eluding — Longview officers Wednesday arrested Kaschelle Renee Burton, 26, of Silver Lake, on suspicion of first-degree criminal impersonation, driving with a suspended license in the third degree and attempting to elude.

Assault, stolen vehicle, eluding — Kelso officers Wednesday arrested Jose Campos, 22, of Federal Way, on suspicion of attempting to elude, possession of a stolen vehicle, no valid operator's license, possession of stolen property, first-degree malicious mischief, first-degree assault and hit and run unattended.

Assault

400 block of Triangle Center, Longview. Wednesday.

Burglaries

1100 block of Kool Road, Kelso, Wednesday. Residential.

100 block of Panel Way, Longview. Wednesday. Commercial.

1800 block of Baker Way, Kelso. Wednesday. Commercial.

1200 block of Maxwell Lane, Kelso. Wednesday. Residential.

4700 block of Ocean Beach Highway, Longview. Wednesday. Residential.

200 block of Baltimore Street, Longview. Wednesday. Report of front door of apartment kicked in.

1500 block of 20th Avenue, Longview. Wednesday. Residential.

Stolen vehicles

1100 block of Fourth Avenue, Kelso. Wednesday. Silver 1996 Honda Civic. Washington BIE1008.

200 block of Baltimore Street, Longview. Wednesday. Silver 1998 Mercury Grand Marquis.

900 block of Eighth Avenue, Longview. Wednesday. Red 1993 Toyota Corolla.

500 block 19th Avenue, Longview. Wednesday. Silver 2008 BMW 550i. Oregon 374MGV.

Thefts

200 block of Cook Ferry Road, Castle Rock. Wednesday. Report of locked mailbox broken.

700 block of 15th Avenue, Longview. Wednesday.

300 block of Baltimore Street, Longview. Wednesday. Report of debit card theft and fraudulent charges made.

200 block of Oregon Way, Longview. Wednesday.

1900 block of Dorothy Street, Longview. Wednesday. Report of man going through garbage cans and dumping items.

1300 block of Glenwood Street, Woodland. Wednesday. Report of neighbor's catalytic converter taken.

1400 block of Dike Access Road, Woodland. Wednesday. Report of two people taking appliances, car batteries, XBOX controller and more from a store.

Vandalism/malicious mischief

900 block of Cedar Street, Kelso. Wednesday. Report of vehicle break in.

1300 block of Commerce Avenue, Longview. Wednesday. Report of vandalism to mailboxes.

1900 block of Kessler Boulevard, Longview. Wednesday. Report of man on a bike hitting a van mirror with a baseball bat.

Vehicle prowl

1300 block of 24th Avenue, Longview. Wednesday.

