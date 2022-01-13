 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
POLICE BLOTTER

Police Blotter: Officers receive report of Kelso man running car service business out of home without license

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Assault — Cowlitz deputies Wednesday arrested Kaylee Marie Boren, 28, of Longview, on suspicion of third-degree assault, fourth-degree assault and obstructing a public servant. 

Assault, contraband in jail — Cowlitz deputies Wednesday arrested Felicity Anne Marie Vandel, 21, of Longview, on suspicion of third-degree assault, introducing a contraband substance to jail, fourth-degree assault and obstructing a public servant.

Fraud — Kelso officers received a report Wednesday of a Kelso man operating a cab or delivery service out of his residence without a license. 

Assault

  • 3800 block of Pacific Way, Longview. Wednesday. Woman allegedly spits on a person after being denied to use their phone. 

Burglaries

  • 4700 block of Ocean Beach Highway, Longview. Wednesday. Report of business fence cut. 
  • 200 block of 25th Avenue, Longview. Wednesday. Report of residential burglary in a dwelling behind the main house.
  • 1800 block of Lewis River Road, Woodland. Wednesday. A woman reported a white, new Toyota RAV4 was in her driveway. When she entered her home, she saw a person leaving, possibly through a window after removing an air conditioner. 

Stolen vehicles

  • 2100 block of Maple Street, Longview. Wednesday. Tan, 1997 Toyota 4Runner. WA AJL5108. Owner reported someone broke into their home and stole the vehicle's keys about a month ago but didn't report the alleged theft. 
  • 300 block of 20th Avenue, Longview. Wednesday. 
  • 30th Avenue and Garfield Street, Longview. Wednesday. Silver 2006 Nissan Versa. Witnesses said a person at a party took the vehicle without permission.

Vandalism/malicious mischief

  • 200 block of Oregon Way, Longview. Wednesday. Report of kids throwing rocks at a vehicle.

Vehicle prowls

  • 400 block of Pacific Avenue, Kelso. Wednesday. Report of transient woman prowling a maroon 1993 Geo, taking a tool bag from a garage and going under the Cowlitz Way Bridge.
  • 300 block of Three Rivers Drive, Kelso. Wednesday. Report of man trying to open vehicle doors but not gaining entry.
  • 1900 block of Belmont Loop, Woodland. Wednesday. Report of broken window in vehicle and ignition tampered with. 

