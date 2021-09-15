 Skip to main content
Police Blotter: Nurse assaulted in hospital waiting room Tuesday
POLICE BLOTTER

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Assaults

  • 3000 block of Florida Street, Longview. Tuesday. Employee claims they were assaulted by their boss while giving two weeks notice.
  • 1600 block of Kessler Boulevard, Longview. Tuesday. Nurse assaulted by woman upset over not being treated quickly.

Burglaries

  • 300 block of Mount Pleasant Road, Kelso. Tuesday. Residential burglary.
  • 900 block of Ninth Avenue, Longview. Tuesday. Residential burglary.

Stolen vehicle

  • 100 block of Canyon View Drive, Longview. Tuesday. White 2018 Jayco Jay Feather Hybrid trailer, WA 52263AC.

Thefts

  • 3200 block of Old Lewis River Road, Woodland. Tuesday. Catalytic converter stolen.
  • 2200 block of Tower Road, Castle Rock. Tuesday. Two firearms stolen.
  • 200 block of Kelso Drive, Kelso. Tuesday. Boots stolen.
  • 1000 block of Douglas Street, Longview. Tuesday. Debit card stolen.

Vandalism/malicious mischief

  • North Pacific Avenue and Holcomb Road, Kelso. Tuesday.

Vehicle prowl

  • Port Way, Longview. Tuesday. Items reportedly being taken from an abandoned vehicle.

