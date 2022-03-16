 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick
POLICE BLOTTER

Police Blotter: 'No Trespassing' signs reported stolen in Castle Rock Tuesday

Handcuffs stock

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Drug possession — Longview police Wednesday arrested Spencer Broten, 21, of Longview, on suspicion of drug possession with intent.

Burglary — Kalama police Tuesday arrested Ryan Hall, 26, of Longview, on suspicion of attempted burglary and bringing a controlled substance to jail.

Fraud — Longview police were called Tuesday about possible identity fraud.

Fraud — Woodland police were called Tuesday after a resident lost $6,000 in a scam.

Assault

  • 3000 block of Hemlock Street, Longview. Tuesday. Man hit with baton during fight.

Burglaries

People are also reading…

  • 100 block of Wilson Drive, Kalama. Tuesday. Commercial burglary.
  • 500 block of Three Rivers Drive, Kelso. Tuesday. Shed broken into, caller watching through security camera.

Thefts

  • 200 block of Germond Road, Castle Rock. Tuesday. Two 'No Trespassing' signs stolen.
  • 1400 block of Fourth Avenue, Kelso. Tuesday. Cellphone stolen.
  • 21st Avenue and Fir Street, Longview. Tuesday. Person runs off after taking catalytic converter.
  • 1200 block of 20th Avenue, Longview. Tuesday. Catalytic converter stolen.
  • 600 block of Triangle Center, Longview. Tuesday. Male customer attempted to take items from female customer.

Vandalism/malicious mischief

  • 500 block of Dike Drive, Castle Rock. Tuesday. Children reportedly throwing rocks at mobile home.
  • 1400 block of Alabama Street, Longview. Tuesday. Car window smashed during dispute.
  • 200 block of Douglas Street, Longview. Tuesday. Tire slashed, blade left in wheel.
  • 1900 block of Dorothy Street, Longview. Tuesday. Woman reportedly broke apartment windows. Trail of blood left behind at scene.

Vehicle prowl

  • 100 block of University Court, Kelso. Tuesday.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Protests flare in crisis-hit Sri Lanka as government readies for IMF talks

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News