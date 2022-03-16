Police Blotter: 'No Trespassing' signs reported stolen in Castle Rock Tuesday

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Drug possession — Longview police Wednesday arrested Spencer Broten, 21, of Longview, on suspicion of drug possession with intent.
Burglary — Kalama police Tuesday arrested Ryan Hall, 26, of Longview, on suspicion of attempted burglary and bringing a controlled substance to jail.
Fraud — Longview police were called Tuesday about possible identity fraud.
Fraud — Woodland police were called Tuesday after a resident lost $6,000 in a scam.
Assault
- 3000 block of Hemlock Street, Longview. Tuesday. Man hit with baton during fight.
Burglaries
- 100 block of Wilson Drive, Kalama. Tuesday. Commercial burglary.
- 500 block of Three Rivers Drive, Kelso. Tuesday. Shed broken into, caller watching through security camera.
Thefts
- 200 block of Germond Road, Castle Rock. Tuesday. Two 'No Trespassing' signs stolen.
- 1400 block of Fourth Avenue, Kelso. Tuesday. Cellphone stolen.
- 21st Avenue and Fir Street, Longview. Tuesday. Person runs off after taking catalytic converter.
- 1200 block of 20th Avenue, Longview. Tuesday. Catalytic converter stolen.
- 600 block of Triangle Center, Longview. Tuesday. Male customer attempted to take items from female customer.
Vandalism/malicious mischief
- 500 block of Dike Drive, Castle Rock. Tuesday. Children reportedly throwing rocks at mobile home.
- 1400 block of Alabama Street, Longview. Tuesday. Car window smashed during dispute.
- 200 block of Douglas Street, Longview. Tuesday. Tire slashed, blade left in wheel.
- 1900 block of Dorothy Street, Longview. Tuesday. Woman reportedly broke apartment windows. Trail of blood left behind at scene.
Vehicle prowl
- 100 block of University Court, Kelso. Tuesday.