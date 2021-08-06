 Skip to main content
Police Blotter: Nerf darts shot at bus in Longview Wednesday
POLICE BLOTTER

Handcuffs stock

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Burglaries

4600 block of Pacific Way, Longview. Occurred in the last week, reported Wednesday.

8200 block of Rose Valley Road, Kelso. Wednesday.

1500 block of Goerig Street, Woodland. Wednesday. Front door glass broken, sledgehammer found on scene.

1400 block of Pacific Avenue, Woodland. Wednesday. Front door glass broken.

Stolen vehicles

2100 block of 46th Avenue, Longview. Wednesday. Red 1991 Honda Civic. WA ATB9434.

500 block of Pacific Avenue, Kelso. Wednesday. White 2021 Chevy Silverado. TX PDP2786.

1400 block of Dike Access Road, Woodland. Wednesday. Black 1997 Honda CRV. Pet cat was in the car.

Thefts

200 block of First Street, Kalama. Wednesday.

1200 block of Pacific Avenue, Kelso. Wednesday. Two kayaks.

300 block of Fourth Avenue, Kelso. Wednesday. Checks.

1300 block of Second Avenue, Kelso. Wednesday. Mail.

300 block of Three Rivers Drive, Kelso. Wednesday. Gym bag, wallet.

300 block of Three Rivers Drive, Kelso. Wednesday. Green mountain bike.

Vandalism/malicious mischief

4600 block of Ocean Beach Highway, Longview. Wednesday. Spray paint graffiti.

36th Avenue and Ocean Beach Highway, Longview. Wednesday. Nerf darts shot at bus.

Vehicle prowls

100 block of Mountain View Drive, Longview. Wednesday.

100 block of Marty Loop, Woodland. Wednesday.

