Police Blotter: Neighbor broke into apartment during noise dispute in Longview on Tuesday

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Burglary — Longview Police Department officers Tuesday arrested Charles Belgard III, 32, of Longview, on suspicion of second degree burglary and theft.
Stolen property traffic — Longview Police Department officers Tuesday arrested Skyler James, 24, of Longview, on suspicion of trafficking stolen property, third-degree theft and driving under the influence.
Malicious mischief — Kelso Police Department officers Tuesday arrested Benjamin Street, 36, of Kelso, on suspicion of malicious mischief, hit and run affecting unattended property and driving with a suspended license.
Burglary
- 2000 block of 38th Avenue, Longview. Tuesday. Suspect seen attempting to steal items from cars. Longview police launch drone to track down suspect.
Stolen vehicles
- 200 block of St. James Place, Longview. Tuesday. Black 2013 Jeep Wrangler. Owner's purse and credit cards were inside when it was stolen.
- 500 block of Kelso Drive, Kelso. Tuesday. Silver and black 2000 Ford Mustang. Oregon GW01852.
- 1600 block of Delaware Street, Longview. Tuesday. Silver 2009 Chevy Cobalt. Washington BQJ9909.
Thefts
- 200 block of Louise Street, Kelso. Tuesday. Generator stolen.
- 2300 block of Lewis River Road, Woodland. Tuesday. Gas removed from vehicle.
- Rose Valley Road and Old Pacific Highway, Kelso. Tuesday. Catalytic converter stolen.
- 600 block of Front Avenue, Castle Rock. Tuesday. Stolen phone recovered without the SIM card.
- 500 block of Pacific Avenue, Kelso. Tuesday. Multiple items stolen.
- 100 block of Third Avenue, Kelso. Tuesday. Catalytic converter stolen, suspect on video.
- 1700 block of Florida Street, Longview. Tuesday. Two GoPros stolen.
Vandalism/malicious mischief
- 600 block of Fourth Avenue, Kelso. Tuesday. Vehicle tire slashed.
- 1400 block of Hudson Street, Longview. Tuesday. Window broken and alarm triggered.
- 2000 block of Hudson Street, Longview. Tuesday. Neighbor allegedly broke through back door during noise dispute. Suspect taken into custody by Longview police and released to the hospital.
Vehicle prowl
- 500 block of 21st Avenue, Longview. Tuesday. Ax and other items stolen from the back of a truck.