Police Blotter: Nearly $600 worth of fishing rods, reels stolen from pickup in Kelso

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Fraud — A caregiver for a Longview man allegedly writing checks to herself and will bring the account holder to the bank to cash them, but won't let him speak with the tellers.
Thefts
- 200 block of Boardwalk Way, Kelso. Monday. Nearly $600 worth of fishing rods and reels taken from the back of the pickup overnight. Items include an Okuma Guide Select Classic rod with a Shimano Takota bait caster and a navy blue line counter, an Okuma SST rod and an Okuma Guide Select Pro rod.
- 4500 block of Pennsylvania Street, Longview. Monday. Medications and ID taken from glove box.
- Hemlock Street and Commerce Avenue, Longview. Monday. Catalytic converter taken.
Vandalism/malicious mischief
- 1100 block of Mill Street, Kelso. Monday. Vandalism to vehicle.
Vehicle prowl
- 3700 block of Ocean Beach Highway, Longview. Monday. Vehicle prowl around 2 p.m.