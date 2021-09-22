 Skip to main content
Police Blotter: Nearly $600 worth of fishing rods, reels stolen from pickup in Kelso
POLICE BLOTTER

Police Blotter: Nearly $600 worth of fishing rods, reels stolen from pickup in Kelso

Handcuffs stock

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Fraud A caregiver for a Longview man allegedly writing checks to herself and will bring the account holder to the bank to cash them, but won't let him speak with the tellers. 

Thefts

  • 200 block of Boardwalk Way, Kelso. Monday. Nearly $600 worth of fishing rods and reels taken from the back of the pickup overnight. Items include an Okuma Guide Select Classic rod with a Shimano Takota bait caster and a navy blue line counter, an Okuma SST rod and an Okuma Guide Select Pro rod.  
  • 4500 block of Pennsylvania Street, Longview. Monday. Medications and ID taken from glove box. 
  • Hemlock Street and Commerce Avenue, Longview. Monday. Catalytic converter taken. 

Vandalism/malicious mischief

  • 1100 block of Mill Street, Kelso. Monday. Vandalism to vehicle. 

Vehicle prowl

  • 3700 block of Ocean Beach Highway, Longview. Monday. Vehicle prowl around 2 p.m. 

