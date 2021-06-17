Police Blotter: Nails thrown in Castle Rock driveway Wednesday

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Fraud, firearm — Longview police Wednesday arrested Ivon Stephen Cranshaw, 36, city of residence unknown, on suspicion of unlawful possession of a firearm and fraud.
Fugitive — Longview police Wednesday arrested Delbert Eugene Powell, 57, of Kelso, on suspicion of being a fugitive from justice.
Assault — Cowlitz County Sheriff's deputies Wednesday arrested Richard Olaf Smith Jr., 25, of Longview on suspicion of second-degree assault.
Thefts
- 100 block of Solomon Road, Kelso. Wednesday. Purse.
- 300 block of Willow Street, Kelso. Wednesday. $1,000 worth of helmets stolen.
- 100 block of Frontage Road, Kalama. Wednesday.
- 1100 block of 16th Avenue, Longview. Wednesday. Bike.
- 1400 block of Alabama Street, Longview. Wednesday.
Vandalism/malicious mischief
- 300 block of Burma Road, Castle Rock. Wednesday. Nails thrown in driveway.
- 500 block of Carlon Loop Road, Longview. Wednesday. Rock thrown at windshield.
- Beech Street and 21st Avenue, Longview. Wednesday. Window smashed.
Vehicle prowls
- 1600 block of Kessler Boulevard, Longview. Wednesday. Purse.
- 100 block of Triangle Shopping Center, Longview. Wednesday. Purse.