Police Blotter: Multiple vehicles shot with BB guns in Kalama and Woodland Tuesday
POLICE BLOTTER

Police Blotter: Multiple vehicles shot with BB guns in Kalama and Woodland Tuesday

Handcuffs stock

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Theft and burglary — Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office deputies Tuesday arrested Ashlee Myers, 34, of Kelso, on suspicion of residential burglary, first-degree theft, malicious mischief and contempt of court.

Assault

  • 1700 block of 13th Avenue, Kelso. Tuesday.
  • 1400 block of California Way, Longview. Tuesday. Man threw bottle at store employee's head after being told to leave. Suspect uncooperative, but not detained by Longview Police.

Thefts

  • 1600 block of Pacific Avenue, Kelso. Tuesday. License plates stolen.
  • 100 block of Lapham Road, Toutle. Tuesday. Bird netting stolen from yard.
  • 1000 block of Third Avenue, Kelso. Tuesday. Gas-powered beach bike stolen.
  • 3700 block of Memorial Park Drive, Longview. Tuesday. Multiple suspects spotted taking parts off abandoned vehicles.
  • 1000 block of 17th Avenue, Longview. Tuesday. Social Security card reported stolen by intoxicated subject.
  • 1100 block of Pacific Avenue, Woodland. Tuesday. Catalytic converter stolen from motorhome.

Vandalism/malicious mischief

  • 3600 block of Green Mountain Road, Kalama. Tuesday. Car window damaged by BB gun.
  • 200 block of Shirley Gordon Road, Kalama. Tuesday. Trailer windows shot out by pellet gun or BB gun.
  • 500 block of Robinson Road, Woodland. Tuesday. Car shot with BB gun.
  • 300 block of Pekin Road, Woodland. Tuesday. Car windows shot with BB gun.
  • 700 block of Cowlitz Way, Kelso. Tuesday. Neighbor throwing rocks at house.
  • 800 block of Ninth Avenue, Longview. Tuesday. Resident heard their front window was broken and door left open at home.

