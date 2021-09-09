Police Blotter: Motorcycle stolen from Kelso Wedesday

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Fugitive — Longview police on Wednesday arrested Robert Patrick Hayes, 38, of Longview, on suspicion of being a fugitive from justice.
Assault, trespass, resisting arrest, obstruction — Longview police on Wednesday arrested Danielle Marie Javens, 38, of Longview, on suspicion of third-degree assault, first-degree criminal trespass, obstructing a public servant and resisting arrest.
Burglary
- 1100 block of Third Avenue, Kelso. Wednesday.
Stolen vehicle
- 700 block of Grade Street, Kelso. Wednesday. Black Yamaha R1 motorcycle with a lime green front rim. WA 5G5959.
Theft
- 100 block of 18th Avenue, Longview. Wednesday.
Vandalism/malicious mischief
- 900 block of Mount Pleasant Road, Kelso. Occurred Monday, reported Wednesday. Car window shot out.
- 2100 block of 42nd Avenue, Longview. Wednesday. Trash, dirt thrown on vehicle.
Vehicle prowls
- 300 block of Marine Drive, Kalama. Wednesday.
- 700 block of Grade Street, Kelso. Wednesday.
- 26th Avenue and Louisiana Street. Longview. Wednesday. Copper wire.
- 2800 block of Ocean Beach Highway, Longview. Occurred Tuesday, reported Wednesday.
- 1900 block of 33rd Avenue, Longview. Wednesday.
- 200 block of Gun Club Road, Woodland. Wednesday.