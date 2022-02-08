Police Blotter: Money, false teeth reported stolen by Longview neighbor Monday

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
ID theft, theft — Cowlitz County deputies Monday arrested Damien Harris, 48, of Kelso, on suspicion of first-degree identity theft, second-degree possession of stolen property, second-degree theft and third-degree theft.
Fraud — A Castle Rock man reported his $100 Home Depot gift card had been used in California even though he hadn't been to the state.
Burglary
- 2300 block of Parrott Way, Kelso. Monday. Report of someone cutting the fence of a business and taking bass meters.
Stolen vehicles
- 500 block of Kelso Drive, Kelso. Monday. Green 2001 Honda CR-V. Unknown Washington plates. Parked behind Rite Aid.
- 3800 block of Oak Street, Longview. Blue 2005 Dodge Ram 1500. Suspect struck electrical box around 32nd Avenue and fled on foot to a slough.
Thefts
- Shoreview Drive and Solomon Road, Kelso. Monday. Report of jewelry, camera, purse missing from a home owned by the bank.
- 100 block of Pacific Avenue Spur, Kelso. Monday. Report of items taken from home by known suspect.
- 3800 block of Pennsylvania Street, Longview. Monday. Report of money and false teeth taken by a neighbor.
- 3700 block of Ocean Beach Highway, Longview. Monday. Report of employee stealing.
- 700 block of Vandercook Way, Longview. Monday. Report of a woman in a Santa Claus hat rifling through metal behind a business.
- 1000 block of Lewis River Road, Woodland. Monday. Report of a person pumping $17 worth of gas at someone else's prepaid pump.
Vandalism/malicious mischief
- 400 block of Long Avenue, Kelso. Monday. Report of hole drilled into gas tank of day care van over the weekend.
- 3100 block of Ocean Beach Highway, Longview. Monday. Report of a man smashing out the window of a red truck.
Vehicle prowls
- 200 block of Mount Pleasant Road, Kelso. Monday. Report of fishing poles taken from vehicle.
- 200 block of Pacific Avenue, Kelso. Monday. Report of a woman trying to break into a gold passenger car.
- 500 block of Kelso Drive, Kelso. Monday.
- 2800 block of Ocean Beach Highway, Longview. Monday. Report of more than $3,000 worth of tools taken from vehicle.
- 2100 block of Dahlia Street, Woodland. Monday. Report of credit cards taken from vehicle.