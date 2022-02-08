 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick
POLICE BLOTTER

Police Blotter: Money, false teeth reported stolen by Longview neighbor Monday

Handcuffs stock

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

ID theft, theft — Cowlitz County deputies Monday arrested Damien Harris, 48, of Kelso, on suspicion of first-degree identity theft, second-degree possession of stolen property, second-degree theft and third-degree theft. 

Fraud — A Castle Rock man reported his $100 Home Depot gift card had been used in California even though he hadn't been to the state. 

Burglary

  • 2300 block of Parrott Way, Kelso. Monday. Report of someone cutting the fence of a business and taking bass meters.

Stolen vehicles

  • 500 block of Kelso Drive, Kelso. Monday. Green 2001 Honda CR-V. Unknown Washington plates. Parked behind Rite Aid. 
  • 3800 block of Oak Street, Longview. Blue 2005 Dodge Ram 1500. Suspect struck electrical box around 32nd Avenue and fled on foot to a slough.

People are also reading…

Thefts

  • Shoreview Drive and Solomon Road, Kelso. Monday. Report of jewelry, camera, purse missing from a home owned by the bank.
  • 100 block of Pacific Avenue Spur, Kelso. Monday. Report of items taken from home by known suspect. 
  • 3800 block of Pennsylvania Street, Longview. Monday. Report of money and false teeth taken by a neighbor. 
  • 3700 block of Ocean Beach Highway, Longview. Monday. Report of employee stealing.
  • 700 block of Vandercook Way, Longview. Monday. Report of a woman in a Santa Claus hat rifling through metal behind a business.
  • 1000 block of Lewis River Road, Woodland. Monday. Report of a person pumping $17 worth of gas at someone else's prepaid pump.

Vandalism/malicious mischief

  • 400 block of Long Avenue, Kelso. Monday. Report of hole drilled into gas tank of day care van over the weekend. 
  • 3100 block of Ocean Beach Highway, Longview. Monday. Report of a man smashing out the window of a red truck.

Vehicle prowls

  • 200 block of Mount Pleasant Road, Kelso. Monday. Report of fishing poles taken from vehicle.
  • 200 block of Pacific Avenue, Kelso. Monday. Report of a woman trying to break into a gold passenger car. 
  • 500 block of Kelso Drive, Kelso. Monday.
  • 2800 block of Ocean Beach Highway, Longview. Monday. Report of more than $3,000 worth of tools taken from vehicle. 
  • 2100 block of Dahlia Street, Woodland. Monday. Report of credit cards taken from vehicle.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Never-before-seen behavior indicates chimps can care for each other

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News