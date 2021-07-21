Police Blotter: Masked robbers hit Commerce Avenue building on Tuesday afternoon

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Burglary
- 1300 block of Seventh Avenue, Kelso. Tuesday. Two male subjects reportedly broke into home through garage around midnight. Residents said gasoline had previously been thrown at their house and subjects who broke in smelled of gasoline.
Stolen vehicle
- 900 block of Seventh Avenue, Longview. Tuesday. Black Nissan Sentra with Washington plates BOW2828.
Thefts
- Kress Drive, Kalama. Tuesday. Stolen boat motor.
- 2200 block of 48th Avenue, Longview. Tuesday. Daughter suspected of stealing cash before running away from home.
- 1200 block of Commerce Avenue, Longview. Tuesday. Bags of costume jewelry stolen by masked men on bikes.
- 2700 block of Ocean Beach Highway, Longview. Tuesday. Theft from construction site.
- 5200 block of Ocean Beach Highway, Longview. Tuesday. Stolen saddle.
Vandalism/malicious mischief
- 200 block of Great Northern Road, Kalama. Tuesday. Eggs thrown at house and vehicle.
- 200 block of Cowlitz Street, Castle Rock. Tuesday. Passenger window of car may have been smashed intentionally.
- 800 block of Dougherty Drive, Castle Rock. Tuesday. Car kicked and keyed by owner's brother, incident caught on video.
- 800 block of First Avenue, Kelso. Tuesday. Driver's side car window broken.
- 200 block of 27th Avenue, Longview. Tuesday. Neighbor may have intentionally put nails in roadway to prevent parking near his home.
- 1400 block of Atlantic Avenue, Woodland. Tuesday. BB gun fired through business window by nearby children.