Police Blotter: March 26 2022

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Theft — Longview officers Friday arrested Joshua Williams, 34, of Longview on suspicion of 2nd degree theft, possession of stolen property, resisting arrest and obstructing a public servant.

Unlawful possession of a firearm — Cowlitz County deputies Friday arrested Matthew Wright, 44, of Kalama on suspicion of unlawful possession of a firearm and vehicular assault.

Assault

5500 block of Willow Grove Road, Longview. Friday. Report of assault.

Stolen Vehicle

500 block of Goble Creek Road, Kelso. Friday. Report of stolen travel trailer.

Theft

700 block of 3rd Ave., Kelso. Friday. Report of someone walking into a house and stealing a purse.

2700 block of Florida Street, Longview. Friday. Report of theft of package.

Vandalism/Malicious Mischief

3500 block of Old Lewis River Road, Woodland. Friday. Report of a cut cable line.