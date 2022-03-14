Police Blotter: March 12

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Possession of stolen vehicle — Cowlitz County deputies Friday arrested Timothy Collins, 49, of Kelso on suspicion of possessing a stolen vehicle.

Assault of police officer — Kelso officers Friday arrested Sarah Ferguson, 45, of Kelso on suspicion of assaulting a police officer, criminal trespass and resisting arrest.

Harassment — Kelso officers Friday arrested Holly Frederickson, 36, of Kelso on suspicion of felony harassment.

Burglary — Longview officers Saturday arrested Ladon Vieira, 54, of Longview on suspicion of residential burglary, violating a protection order, domestic violence assault and malicious mischief.

Vehicle Prowl

100 block of John Street, Kelso. Friday. Report that car was ransacked and camera for ignition interlock was stolen.

2900 block of Nichols Blvd, Longview. Student reported vehicle prowler.

1400 block of 10th Ave. Longview. Report of firearm missing from car.

