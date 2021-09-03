Police Blotter: Man punches another man at Longview WinCo Thursday

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Imprisonment, assault — Cowlitz deputies Friday arrested Mark Edmonds, 36, of Longview on suspicion of unlawful imprisonment, fourth degree assault, second degree malicious mischief, second degree criminal trespassing and two counts of obstructing a public servant.
Theft — Longview officers Thursday arrested Jedadiha Taylor, 41, of Longview on suspicion of second degree theft.
Arson
- 20th Avenue and Alabama Street, Longview. Thursday. A person admitted to throwing a bottle rocket into trash cans and starting a fire.
Assault
- 100 block of Triangle Center, Longview. Thursday. Security footage shows man punched another man in face at WinCo Foods.
Burglary
- 300 block of Ninth Avenue, Kelso. Thursday.
Stolen Vehicle
- 900 block of Ninth Avenue, Longview. Thursday. Blue 2007 Yamaha motorcycle. Oregon M717269. The owner reported a test driver left half the asking price and never returned.
Theft
- 100 block of Shoreview Drive, Kelso. Thursday. Wallet reported stolen from a truck on July 23 and roughly $4,000 of fraudulent charges were found on a credit card.
- 500 block of Barnes Street, Kelso. Thursday. Teal and white Huffy Beach Cruiser bicycle reported stolen from back yard.
- Beech Street and California Way, Longview. Thursday. Construction worker reported he chased off someone from site.
Vandalism/Malicious Mischief
- 200 block of Empress Lane, Woodland. Thursday. Nails thrown on road.