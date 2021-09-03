 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police Blotter: Man punches another man at Longview WinCo Thursday
editor's pick
POLICE BLOTTER

Police Blotter: Man punches another man at Longview WinCo Thursday

{{featured_button_text}}
Handcuffs stock

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Imprisonment, assault — Cowlitz deputies Friday arrested Mark Edmonds, 36, of Longview on suspicion of unlawful imprisonment, fourth degree assault, second degree malicious mischief, second degree criminal trespassing and two counts of obstructing a public servant.

Theft — Longview officers Thursday arrested Jedadiha Taylor, 41, of Longview on suspicion of second degree theft.

Arson

  • 20th Avenue and Alabama Street, Longview. Thursday. A person admitted to throwing a bottle rocket into trash cans and starting a fire.

Assault

  • 100 block of Triangle Center, Longview. Thursday. Security footage shows man punched another man in face at WinCo Foods.  

Burglary

  • 300 block of Ninth Avenue, Kelso. Thursday.

Stolen Vehicle

  • 900 block of Ninth Avenue, Longview. Thursday. Blue 2007 Yamaha motorcycle. Oregon M717269. The owner reported a test driver left half the asking price and never returned. 

Theft

  • 100 block of Shoreview Drive, Kelso. Thursday. Wallet reported stolen from a truck on July 23 and roughly $4,000 of fraudulent charges were found on a credit card. 
  • 500 block of Barnes Street, Kelso. Thursday. Teal and white Huffy Beach Cruiser bicycle reported stolen from back yard. 
  • Beech Street and California Way, Longview. Thursday. Construction worker reported he chased off someone from site.

Vandalism/Malicious Mischief

  • 200 block of Empress Lane, Woodland. Thursday. Nails thrown on road. 

0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Trio of Red River piglets go crazy over new toys at San Diego Zoo

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News