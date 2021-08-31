Police Blotter: Man finds transient pregnant woman sleeping in his Longview bathroom Monday

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Assault — Longview officers Monday arrested Mathew Guarderas, 34, of Longview, on suspicion of third-degree assault.
Assault
1600 block of Kessler Boulevard, Longview. Monday. Man yelled at PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center security.
Burglaries
2200 block of Talley Way, Kelso. Monday. Shed and trailer burglarized.
2400 block of Osprey Lane, Kelso. Monday. Jewelry.
200 block of 18th Avenue, Longview. Monday. Man found a transient pregnant woman he did not know sleeping in his bathroom. He said she called him a child molester and left the home.
Stolen vehicles
300 block of Willow Street, Kelso. Monday. Gray 2004 Honda Civic. Washington BML8190.
1400 block of Pacific Avenue, Kelso. Monday. Burgundy 2000 Honda Civic.
300 block of Reg Smith Drive, Longview. Monday. Gold 2007 Acura. Washington BHT8808.
100 block of Cherry Blossom Lane, Woodland. Monday. White 1993 Subaru Loyale Wagon. Washington AES2056.
Thefts
1800 block of Pacific Avenue, Kelso. Monday. Employee who recently quit refused to return items belonging to business.
3000 block of Maryland Street, Longview. Monday. Attempt to steal catalytic converter.
300 block of 20th Avenue, Longview. Monday. Phone and other items.
600 block of Goerig Street, Woodland. Monday. Wallet.
Vandalism/malicious mischief
200 block of Clark Creek Road, Longview. Monday. Fence cut.
500 block of Grade Street, Kelso. Monday.
500 block of Pine Way, Kelso. Monday. Bedroom window smashed.
Vehicle prowls
100 block of Bergly Lane, Longview. Monday. Tools taken.
1400 block of Dike Access Road, Woodland. Monday.
1800 block of Blacktail Lane, Woodland. Monday. Marijuana and about $500 worth of other items taken from likely unlocked car.