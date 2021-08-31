Police Blotter: Man finds transient pregnant woman sleeping in his Longview bathroom Monday

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Assault — Longview officers Monday arrested Mathew Guarderas, 34, of Longview, on suspicion of third-degree assault.

Assault

1600 block of Kessler Boulevard, Longview. Monday. Man yelled at PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center security.

Burglaries

2200 block of Talley Way, Kelso. Monday. Shed and trailer burglarized.

2400 block of Osprey Lane, Kelso. Monday. Jewelry.

200 block of 18th Avenue, Longview. Monday. Man found a transient pregnant woman he did not know sleeping in his bathroom. He said she called him a child molester and left the home.

Stolen vehicles

300 block of Willow Street, Kelso. Monday. Gray 2004 Honda Civic. Washington BML8190.

1400 block of Pacific Avenue, Kelso. Monday. Burgundy 2000 Honda Civic.