Police Blotter: Man broke into Woodland bank through window Friday

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Burglary — Woodland Police Department officers Friday arrested Mitchell Hunt, 27, city of residence unknown, on suspicion of second-degree burglary and malicious mischief. Hunt allegedly broke through the window of U.S. Bank early Friday morning. Kalama Police Department and bank security assisted in the response and Hunt was arrested without incident.
Stolen vehicle — Longview Police Department officers Saturday arrested Matthew Bartow, 32, of Longview, on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle.
Assault — Kelso Police Department officers Saturday arrested Franklin McJunkin Jr., 39, city of residence unknown, on suspicion of second-degree assault.
Assaults
- 1600 block of Minor Road, Kelso. Friday. Neighbor attempted to hit woman with truck. Caller said the driver has a history of harassing her and her children.
- 800 block of Pacific Avenue, Kelso. Friday. Assaulted by shirtless man.
- 700 block of Triangle Center, Longview. Friday. Bikers reportedly hit man in face and slashed the tires on his car.
- 1000 block of Toutle Road, Toutle. Sunday. Man hit with stick by a group after questioning them about camp fire.
Burglaries
- 400 block of Seventh Avenue, Kelso. Saturday.
- 600 block of Delameter Avenue, Castle Rock. Monday. Two men spotted breaking into vehicle.
Stolen vehicles
- 1500 block of Industrial Way, Longview. Friday. Silver 2010 Chrysler 300. Owner's phone left in the vehicle.
- 200 block of Sycamore Street, Woodland. Friday. Green 2002 Ford F-350.
Thefts
- 5200 block of Green Mountain Road, Woodland. Friday. Catalytic converter stolen.
- 100 block of Kelso Drive, Kelso. Friday. iPhone and wallet missing since Thursday night.
- 700 block of Eighth Avenue, Kelso. Friday. Money stolen.
- 1000 block of Commerce Avenue, Longview. Friday. Cleaner allegedly caught on video stealing $900.
- 1500 block of 20th Avenue, Longview. Friday. Trespassing into common area of building.
- 1400 block of Pacific Avenue, Woodland. Friday. Purse went missing at restaurant during previous week.
- 200 block of Tower Road, Castle Rock. Saturday. Bicycle and fishing poles stolen.
- 4400 block of Mount Brynion Road, Kelso. Saturday. Mail stolen.
- 1700 block of Clover Lane, Woodland. Items stolen from home earlier in the week.
- 4600 block of Ocean Beach Highway, Longview. Sunday. Possible catalytic converter theft.
- 1400 block of Woodside Street, Woodland. Sunday. Catalytic converter stolen.
Vandalism/malicious mischief
- 3000 block of Maryland Street, Longview. Saturday. Malicious damage to vehicle.
- 200 block of First Street, Kalama. Sunday. Malicious damage to vehicle, known suspect.
- 1800 block of Washington Way, Longview. Sunday. Rocks being thrown at apartment.