Police Blotter: Man broke into Woodland bank through window Friday

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Burglary — Woodland Police Department officers Friday arrested Mitchell Hunt, 27, city of residence unknown, on suspicion of second-degree burglary and malicious mischief. Hunt allegedly broke through the window of U.S. Bank early Friday morning. Kalama Police Department and bank security assisted in the response and Hunt was arrested without incident.

Stolen vehicle — Longview Police Department officers Saturday arrested Matthew Bartow, 32, of Longview, on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle.

Assault — Kelso Police Department officers Saturday arrested Franklin McJunkin Jr., 39, city of residence unknown, on suspicion of second-degree assault.

Assaults