Police Blotter: Man blocks, jumps on Longview city bus, hits school bus Thursday

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Violating protection order — Longview police officers Thursday arrested Tabatha Kerr, 28, of an unknown location on suspicion of violating a protection order and fourth-degree assault.
Burglary — Longview police officers Thursday arrested Michael Warner, 43, of an unknown location on suspicion of second-degree burglary and third-degree theft.
Assault
• 100 block of Rudy Ross Road, Woodland. Thursday.
• 1600 block of Kessler Boulevard, Longview. Thursday.
• Alabama Street and 27th Avenue, Longview. Thursday. Man harassed passing vehicles including hitting a school bus and jumping on and blocking a city bus. Also punched a man standing on the street.
• 2200 block of 32nd Avenue, Longview. Thursday.
• 400 block of 20th Avenue, Longview. Thursday. Stabbed with broken pipe.
Burglary
• 1600 block of Pacific Avenue, Kelso. Thursday. Witness said woman climbed through open window.
Stolen Vehicle
• 1800 block of West Side Highway, Kelso. Thursday. Stolen black Jeep Cherokee recovered.
• 7300 block of Old Pacific Highway, Kalama. Thursday. Stolen red Nissan Enterra with Oregon plates recovered.
• 100 block of Minor Road, Kelso. Thursday. Stolen vehicle recovered.
• 2900 block of Field Street, Longview. Thursday. Red Ford Escape Washington 538ZIV. Left unlocked with keys inside. Estimated worth $45,000.
• 1500 block of Goerig Street, Woodland. Thursday. Stolen red Chevy Silverado recovered without battery.
Theft
• 200 block of John Street, Kelso. Thursday. Package.
• 1300 block of Pekin Road, Woodland. Thursday. Catalytic converter.
• 400 block of Waters Road, Castle Rock. Thursday. License plate.
• 100 block of Lapham Road, Toledo. Thursday. Cellphone.
• 300 block of Warren Street, Castle Rock. Thursday. Mail.
• 500 block of Maple Street, Kelso. Thursday. Weed eater.
• 3800 block of Memorial Park Drive, Longview. Thursday. Target practice bow and five arrows, totaling more than an estimated $1,000, taken from locked trailer. Fence cut.
• 4200 block of Ocean Beach Highway, Longview. Thursday. Tools from garage.
Vandalism/Malicious Mischief
• 600 block of Mount Pleasant Road, Kelso. Thursday. Property damaged by renter.
Vehicle Prowl
• Minor Road and Teresa Way, Kelso. Thursday.
• 800 block of 8th Avenue, Kelso. Thursday.
• 3100 block of Delaware Street, Longview. Thursday.
• 3100 block of Ocean Beach Highway, Longview. Thursday. Took debit card and paychecks.