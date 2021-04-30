 Skip to main content
Police Blotter: Man blocks, jumps on Longview city bus, hits school bus Thursday
POLICE BLOTTER

Handcuffs stock

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Violating protection order — Longview police officers Thursday arrested Tabatha Kerr, 28, of an unknown location on suspicion of violating a protection order and fourth-degree assault. 

Burglary — Longview police officers Thursday arrested Michael Warner, 43, of an unknown location on suspicion of second-degree burglary and third-degree theft. 

Assault

• 100 block of Rudy Ross Road, Woodland. Thursday. 

• 1600 block of Kessler Boulevard, Longview. Thursday. 

• Alabama Street and 27th Avenue, Longview. Thursday. Man harassed passing vehicles including hitting a school bus and jumping on and blocking a city bus. Also punched a man standing on the street.

• 2200 block of 32nd Avenue, Longview. Thursday. 

• 400 block of 20th Avenue, Longview. Thursday. Stabbed with broken pipe. 

Burglary

• 1600 block of Pacific Avenue, Kelso. Thursday. Witness said woman climbed through open window.

Stolen Vehicle

• 1800 block of West Side Highway, Kelso. Thursday. Stolen black Jeep Cherokee recovered. 

• 7300 block of Old Pacific Highway, Kalama. Thursday. Stolen red Nissan Enterra with Oregon plates recovered.

• 100 block of Minor Road, Kelso. Thursday. Stolen vehicle recovered.  

• 2900 block of Field Street, Longview. Thursday. Red Ford Escape Washington 538ZIV. Left unlocked with keys inside. Estimated worth $45,000.

• 1500 block of Goerig Street, Woodland. Thursday. Stolen red Chevy Silverado recovered without battery. 

Theft

• 200 block of John Street, Kelso. Thursday. Package.

• 1300 block of Pekin Road, Woodland. Thursday. Catalytic converter.

• 400 block of Waters Road, Castle Rock. Thursday. License plate.

• 100 block of Lapham Road, Toledo. Thursday. Cellphone. 

• 300 block of Warren Street, Castle Rock. Thursday. Mail.

• 500 block of Maple Street, Kelso. Thursday. Weed eater.

• 3800 block of Memorial Park Drive, Longview. Thursday. Target practice bow and five arrows, totaling more than an estimated $1,000, taken from locked trailer. Fence cut.

• 4200 block of Ocean Beach Highway, Longview. Thursday. Tools from garage. 

Vandalism/Malicious Mischief

• 600 block of Mount Pleasant Road, Kelso. Thursday. Property damaged by renter.

Vehicle Prowl

• Minor Road and Teresa Way, Kelso. Thursday. 

• 800 block of 8th Avenue, Kelso. Thursday. 

• 3100 block of Delaware Street, Longview. Thursday. 

• 3100 block of Ocean Beach Highway, Longview. Thursday. Took debit card and paychecks.

