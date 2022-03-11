Police Blotter: Man allegedly tries to run over woman in Longview parking lot Wednesday

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Assaults

• 1300 block of 30th Avenue, Longview. Wednesday.

• 200 block of 23rd Avenue, Longview. Wednesday. Report of a man trying to run a woman over with a vehicle in a parking lot. The woman also allegedly punched someone in the head.

• 15th Avenue and Washington Way, Longview. Wednesday. Report of a man trying to kiss a woman without permission.

Burglary

• 800 block of Sixth Avenue, Kelso. Wednesday. Report of tools stolen from residential shed.

Stolen vehicles

• 800 block of Huntington Avenue, Castle Rock. Wednesday. White 1996 Ford F-250 with a white canopy. Washington C66761T.

• 2800 block of Dover Street, Longview. Wednesday. Gray 2015 Chevrolet Suburban. Bear sticker on rear window.

• 3900 block of Ocean Beach Highway, Longview. Wednesday. White 2005 KIA Sedona. License BKK3120.

Thefts

• 1700 block of Allen Street, Kelso. Wednesday. Report of package stolen from mailbox.

• 300 block of Three Rivers Drive, Kelso. Wednesday. Report of cellphone theft.

• 2700 block of Cypress Street, Longview. Wednesday. Report of phone stolen.

• 1700 block of Howard Way, Woodland. Wednesday. Report of GPS system stolen from a bulldozer.

• 1400 block of Pacific Avenue, Woodland. Wednesday. Report of wallet stolen.

Vandalism/malicious mischief

• 100 block of JE Johnson Road, Kalama. Wednesday. Report of vandalism to mailbox.

• 4600 block of Ohio Street, Longview. Wednesday. Report of a bicyclist spitting and kicking moving vehicle.

• 1900 block of Allen Street, Kelso. Wednesday. Report of gang-related graffiti spotted.

• 600 Royal Street, Kelso. Wednesday. Report of Ford F-150 gas tank drilled open and emptied.

Vehicle prowls

• 1700 block of Pacific Avenue, Kelso. Wednesday. Report of ongoing vehicle prowls at a business.

• 800 block of Huntington Avenue, Castle Rock. Wednesday. Report of two power saws taken from a vehicle.

