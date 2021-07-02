Police Blotter: Man allegedly shoots firework at vehicle in Kelso Thursday

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Drugs — Longview officers Thursday arrested Anthony Greco, 40, of Longview on suspicion of possession of methamphetamines with the intent to sell, possession of heroin with the intent to sell and obstructing a public servant.

Firearm — Cowlitz deputies Friday arrested Alexander Meyers, 20, of Castle Rock on suspicion of unlawful possession of a firearm, theft of a firearm, third-degree theft and violating a no-contact or protection order.

Fraud — A realtor reported a house he sold in Kelso is fraudulently posted on Craigslist as an available rental and victims have been paying security deposits.

Assault

7400 block of Spirit Lake Highway, Toutle. Thursday. Report of ex-partner slashing trailer.

600 block of Ash Street, Kelso. Thursday. Alleged friend tried to choke her.

Burglary