Police Blotter: Man allegedly shoots firework at vehicle in Kelso Thursday

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Drugs — Longview officers Thursday arrested Anthony Greco, 40, of Longview on suspicion of possession of methamphetamines with the intent to sell, possession of heroin with the intent to sell and obstructing a public servant.
Firearm — Cowlitz deputies Friday arrested Alexander Meyers, 20, of Castle Rock on suspicion of unlawful possession of a firearm, theft of a firearm, third-degree theft and violating a no-contact or protection order.
Fraud — A realtor reported a house he sold in Kelso is fraudulently posted on Craigslist as an available rental and victims have been paying security deposits.
Assault
- 7400 block of Spirit Lake Highway, Toutle. Thursday. Report of ex-partner slashing trailer.
- 600 block of Ash Street, Kelso. Thursday. Alleged friend tried to choke her.
Burglary
- 1400 block of West Side Highway, Kelso. Thursday.
- 1200 block of Spirit Lake Highway, Castle Rock. Thursday. Two catalytic converters taken, totaling $2,472.
Stolen Vehicle
- 1200 block of Minor Road, Kelso. Thursday. White 2006 Ford Econoline 15 passenger van. Washington BYV0523.
Theft
- 100 block of Wilshire Way, Kelso. Thursday. 9mm Smith & Wesson handgun.
- 1200 block of Oak Point Road, Longview. Thursday. Credit card.
- 100 Morse Park Way, Longview. Thursday. Gas fire pit and barbecue grill.
Vandalism/Malicious Mischief
- 1000 block of 4th Avenue, Kelso. Thursday.
- Ash Street and Grade Street, Kelso. Thursday. Man allegedly shot firework at vehicle.
- 800 block of Ocean Beach Highway, Longview. Thursday. Vehicle abandoned on church property.