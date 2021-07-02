 Skip to main content
Police Blotter: Man allegedly shoots firework at vehicle in Kelso Thursday
POLICE BLOTTER

Handcuffs stock

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Drugs — Longview officers Thursday arrested Anthony Greco, 40, of Longview on suspicion of possession of methamphetamines with the intent to sell, possession of heroin with the intent to sell and obstructing a public servant.

Firearm — Cowlitz deputies Friday arrested Alexander Meyers, 20, of Castle Rock on suspicion of unlawful possession of a firearm, theft of a firearm, third-degree theft and violating a no-contact or protection order. 

Fraud — A realtor reported a house he sold in Kelso is fraudulently posted on Craigslist as an available rental and victims have been paying security deposits.

 Assault

  • 7400 block of Spirit Lake Highway, Toutle. Thursday. Report of ex-partner slashing trailer. 
  • 600 block of Ash Street, Kelso. Thursday. Alleged friend tried to choke her.

Burglary

  • 1400 block of West Side Highway, Kelso. Thursday.
  • 1200 block of Spirit Lake Highway, Castle Rock. Thursday. Two catalytic converters taken, totaling $2,472.

Stolen Vehicle

  • 1200 block of Minor Road, Kelso. Thursday. White 2006 Ford Econoline 15 passenger van. Washington BYV0523.

Theft

  • 100 block of Wilshire Way, Kelso. Thursday. 9mm Smith & Wesson handgun.
  • 1200 block of Oak Point Road, Longview. Thursday. Credit card.
  • 100 Morse Park Way, Longview. Thursday. Gas fire pit and barbecue grill.

Vandalism/Malicious Mischief

  • 1000 block of 4th Avenue, Kelso. Thursday.
  • Ash Street and Grade Street, Kelso. Thursday. Man allegedly shot firework at vehicle.
  • 800 block of Ocean Beach Highway, Longview. Thursday. Vehicle abandoned on church property.

 

