Police Blotter: Mailboxes damaged in Kelso; vehicles prowled in Longview and Castle Rock

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Assault, unlawful imprisonment — Longview police on Wednesday arrested Jason Michael Hillman, 44, of Longview, on suspicion of fourth-degree assault, unlawful imprisonment and interfering with reporting.
Malicious mischief, obstructing — Cowlitz County Sheriff's deputies on Wednesday arrested Joanna Deborah Luttrell, 30, of Castle Rock, on suspicion of second-degree malicious mischief, obstructing a public servant and violating a protection order.
Assault — Cowlitz County Sheriff's deputies on Wednesday arrested Franklin Eugene McJunkin, Jr., 39, city of residence unknown, on suspicion of second-degree assault.
Stolen vehicle
- 500 block of Seventh Avenue, Longview. Wednesday. Light blue 1990 Honda Accord.
Thefts
- 100 block of Victoria Street, Longview. Wednesday. Money and safe deposit box.
- 100 block of George Taylor Road, Silver Lake. Wednesday. 2008 Yamaha Bear Tracker ATV.
- 1200 block of Cowlitz Way, Kelso. Wednesday. Bike flashlight.
- 200 block of 19th Avenue, Longview. Wednesday. Item off porch.
Vandalism/malicious mischief
- Meadow Drive and Pare Road, Kelso. Wednesday. Mailboxes damaged.
- 100 block of Acredale Drive, Kalama. Wednesday. Valve core stems removed from tires.
- 800 block of Triangle Center, Longview. Wednesday. Vinyl ATM cover damaged.
- 1000 block of Tennant Way, Longview. Wednesday. Car window shot out.
Vehicle prowls
- 4500 block of Ocean Beach Highway, Longview. Wednesday.
- 300 block of Mill Creek Road, Longview. Wednesday.
- 1200 block of Spirit Lake Memorial Highway, Castle Rock.