Police Blotter: Mailboxes damaged in Kelso; vehicles prowled in Longview and Castle Rock
Police Blotter: Mailboxes damaged in Kelso; vehicles prowled in Longview and Castle Rock

Handcuffs stock

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Assault, unlawful imprisonment — Longview police on Wednesday arrested Jason Michael Hillman, 44, of Longview, on suspicion of fourth-degree assault, unlawful imprisonment and interfering with reporting.  

Malicious mischief, obstructing  Cowlitz County Sheriff's deputies on Wednesday arrested Joanna Deborah Luttrell, 30, of Castle Rock, on suspicion of second-degree malicious mischief, obstructing a public servant and violating a protection order.  

Assault — Cowlitz County Sheriff's deputies on Wednesday arrested Franklin Eugene McJunkin, Jr., 39, city of residence unknown, on suspicion of second-degree assault. 

Stolen vehicle

  • 500 block of Seventh Avenue, Longview. Wednesday. Light blue 1990 Honda Accord. 

Thefts

  • 100 block of Victoria Street, Longview. Wednesday. Money and safe deposit box. 
  • 100 block of George Taylor Road, Silver Lake. Wednesday. 2008 Yamaha Bear Tracker ATV. 
  • 1200 block of Cowlitz Way, Kelso. Wednesday. Bike flashlight. 
  • 200 block of 19th Avenue, Longview. Wednesday. Item off porch. 

Vandalism/malicious mischief

  • Meadow Drive and Pare Road, Kelso. Wednesday. Mailboxes damaged. 
  • 100 block of Acredale Drive, Kalama. Wednesday. Valve core stems removed from tires. 
  • 800 block of Triangle Center, Longview. Wednesday. Vinyl ATM cover damaged. 
  • 1000 block of Tennant Way, Longview. Wednesday. Car window shot out. 

Vehicle prowls

  • 4500 block of Ocean Beach Highway, Longview. Wednesday. 
  • 300 block of Mill Creek Road, Longview. Wednesday. 
  • 1200 block of Spirit Lake Memorial Highway, Castle Rock. 

Man arrested after Wednesday SWAT standoff to be charged with assault, harming police dog
Crime and Courts

Man arrested after Wednesday SWAT standoff to be charged with assault, harming police dog

A Wednesday night press release from the Cowlitz County Sheriff's department said the 55-year-old man will be charged with second degree assault from the initial incident, then with two counts of second degree assault, two counts of third-degree assault, felony harassment, harming a police dog, obstructing a law enforcement officers and resisting arrest stemming from the standoff. His name will be released when he is booked. 

