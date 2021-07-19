Police Blotter: Mailboxes broken into in Longview, Kelso, Woodland Friday

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Child molestation — Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputies Friday arrested a 31-year-old Longview man on suspicion of first-degree child molestation.
Burglary, theft — Longview police Friday arrested Amanda Lee Romero Trotter, 33, of Longview, on suspicion of residential burglary, third-degree theft and third-degree malicious mischief.
Possession of stolen vehicle — Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputies Saturday arrested Aaron Timothy Destin Weese, 32, of Longview, on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle.
Assault — Longview police Sunday arrested Thomas Charles Helgerson, 30, of Longview, on suspicion of violating a protection order and fourth-degree assault.
Harassment — Woodland police Sunday arrested Jackson Maquinna McCormack, 33, of Portland, on suspicion of harassment and disorderly conduct.
Fugitive — Longview police Sunday arrested Kayla Marie Medina Lopez, 33, of Longview, on suspicion of being a fugitive from justice.
Burglary
4400 block of Ocean Beach Highway, Longview. Saturday. Resident suspects a 12-year-old neighbor took a scooter, Bluetooth speaker and long board from her apartment.
Thefts
Mount Pleasant Road and Primrose Road, Kelso. Friday. Bay of mailboxes found open and empty.
900 block of Nevada Drive, Longview. Friday. Outgoing mail that included checks taken.
300 block of Pacific Avenue, Kelso. Friday. Backpack taken from car.
400 block of Long Avenue, Kelso. Friday. Men taking metal from a fence.
Gun Club Road and Ambassador Avenue, Woodland. Friday. Mailboxes broken into.
1500 block of Second Avenue, Kelso. Saturday. 9mm Glock stolen from vehicle sometime overnight.
500 block of Kelso Drive, Kelso. Saturday. Cellphone stolen.
Vandalism/malicious mischief
1200 block of Rose Valley Road, Kelso. Friday. Customer drove off with the gas pump in and damaged it.
3000 Dover Street, Longview. Saturday. A neighbor painted a handicapped parking spot on the public road.
100 block of Great Northern Road, Kalama. Sunday. All four windows of a vehicle smashed and all tires slashed between 12:30 and 4 a.m.
Lewis River Road and North Goerig Street, Woodland. Sunday. Two teenagers throwing rocks at vehicles.
Vehicle prowls
400 block of CC Street, Woodland. Saturday. Wallet taken.
1700 block of Spirit Lake Memorial Highway, Castle Rock. Sunday. Title and other items taken from vehicle.
2800 block of Pacific Avenue, Kelso. Sunday. Driver’s side rear window broken and a Dewalt box with drill bits missing, as well as a Ryobi weed-eater from the truck bed.