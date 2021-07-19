Police Blotter: Mailboxes broken into in Longview, Kelso, Woodland Friday

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Child molestation — Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputies Friday arrested a 31-year-old Longview man on suspicion of first-degree child molestation.

Burglary, theft — Longview police Friday arrested Amanda Lee Romero Trotter, 33, of Longview, on suspicion of residential burglary, third-degree theft and third-degree malicious mischief.

Possession of stolen vehicle — Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputies Saturday arrested Aaron Timothy Destin Weese, 32, of Longview, on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle.

Assault — Longview police Sunday arrested Thomas Charles Helgerson, 30, of Longview, on suspicion of violating a protection order and fourth-degree assault.

Harassment — Woodland police Sunday arrested Jackson Maquinna McCormack, 33, of Portland, on suspicion of harassment and disorderly conduct.