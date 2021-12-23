 Skip to main content
POLICE BLOTTER

Police Blotter: Longview woman arrested Wednesday on suspicion of burglary, harassment, theft of a firearm

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Forgery — Kelso police Wednesday arrested Levi Carter Holland, 28, of Longview, on suspicion of forgery and driving with a suspended license.  

Theft — Cowlitz County sheriff's deputies Wednesday arrested Torey Antoin Petersen, 33, of Longview, on suspicion of third-degree theft, third-degree malicious mischief and possession of a stolen vehicle. 

Burglary, harassment — Cowlitz County sheriff's deputies Wednesday arrested Hannah Elizabeth Reed, 22, of Longview, on suspicion of first-degree burglary, harassment, possession of a stolen firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm and theft of a firearm. 

Possession of a stolen vehicle — Cowlitz County sheriff's deputies Wednesday arrested Forest Hunter Street, 27, of Longview, on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle, third-degree theft and third-degree malicious mischief. 

Burglaries

  • 300 block of Hazel Street, Kelso. Wednesday. Gate lock was cut and shed door was open, nothing taken. 
  • 1600 block of 21st Avenue, Longview. Wednesday. Resident arrived home to find back door open and items all over. 

Stolen vehicles

  • 100 block of 16th Avenue, Longview. Wednesday. Dark gray 1993 Subaru Legacy. Washington AOV4314. Dent near the trunk. 
  • 400 block of 14th Avenue, Longview. Wednesday. Blue 1994 Pontiac Grand AM. Unknown Washington license. Owner believes previous owner is the suspect. 

Thefts

  • 100 block of Lexington Avenue, Kelso. Wednesday. Subject going through mailboxes in the neighborhood. 
  • 1200 block of Ross Avenue, Kelso. Wednesday. Package stolen.

Vandalism/malicious mischief

  • 2000 block of Pacific Avenue, Kelso. Wednesday. A man threw rocks at the caller's vehicle. Unknown if it is damaged. 

