Police Blotter: Longview woman arrested on suspicion of burglary, theft

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Possession of stolen vehicle — Longview police Friday arrested Dylan Lance Cantrell, 19, of Kelso, on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle.

Taking a vehicle without permission — Longview police Friday arrested Yasmeen Estelle Dalan, 19, of Longview, on suspicion of second-degree taking a vehicle without permission.

Attempted burglary — Longview police Friday arrested Judyann Edmond, 30, of Kennewick, Wash., on suspicion of residential burglary attempt.

Burglary, theft — Longview police Friday arrested Tanya Beverly Nelson, 41, of Longview, on suspicion of second-degree burglary, second-degree theft, third-degree malicious mischief, hit and run and violating a restriction of an ignition interlock driver's license.

Robbery, theft — Kelso police Sunday arrested Zachary James Smith, 26, of Kelso, on suspicion of first-degree robbery and third-degree theft.

