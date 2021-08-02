Police Blotter: Longview woman arrested on suspicion of burglary, theft

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Possession of stolen vehicle — Longview police Friday arrested Dylan Lance Cantrell, 19, of Kelso, on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle.
Taking a vehicle without permission — Longview police Friday arrested Yasmeen Estelle Dalan, 19, of Longview, on suspicion of second-degree taking a vehicle without permission.
Attempted burglary — Longview police Friday arrested Judyann Edmond, 30, of Kennewick, Wash., on suspicion of residential burglary attempt.
Burglary, theft — Longview police Friday arrested Tanya Beverly Nelson, 41, of Longview, on suspicion of second-degree burglary, second-degree theft, third-degree malicious mischief, hit and run and violating a restriction of an ignition interlock driver's license.
Robbery, theft — Kelso police Sunday arrested Zachary James Smith, 26, of Kelso, on suspicion of first-degree robbery and third-degree theft.
Burglaries
- 1000 block of 21st Avenue, Longview. Friday. Ryobi pressure washer and 20 model train locomotives taken.
- 1300 block of 30th Avenue, Longview. Friday. Woman found rifling through resident's belongings in his garage.
- 2200 block of Washington Way, Longview. Saturday. Subjects entered unlocked garage and took $150 from a wallet.
- 4600 block of Old Lewis River Road, Woodland. Sunday. Suspects broke into barn and tool shed, stealing an air compressor, Stihl leaf blower, pressure washer and several Craftsman hand tools.
Stolen vehicles
- 1000 block of 19th Avenue, Longview. Friday. Red trailer about 12 feet long with wood bars on the side and back.
- 600 block of Frontage Road, Kalama. Saturday. Light blue 1996 Chevrolet Silverado. Washington C14307F. Vehicle contained a black tote with $1,000 in tools and other items.
- 100 block of Three Rivers Drive, Kelso. Saturday. Silver 2002 Honda Civic. Bumper sticker "Mother of Butler Acres Champion" on the back bumper.
- 1000 block of 17th Avenue, Longview. Sunday. Silver Mazda CRX 5. Unknown Washington license plates. Last seen Friday.
Thefts
- 700 block of Sightly Road, Toutle. Friday. License plate stolen.
- 16700 block of Lewis River Road, Cougar. Friday. Child's bike and a generator stolen from campground sometime in the last couple days.
- 1700 block of Pacific Avenue, Woodland. Saturday. Wallet stolen from work locker.
- 1500 block of Seventh Avenue, Longview. Sunday. Chainsaw taken from garage.
Vandalism/malicious mischief
- 1400 block Alabama Street, Longview. Saturday. Fence cut.
- North Pekin Road and Davidson Avenue, Woodland. Saturday. Someone threw eggs at the vehicle.
Vehicle prowl
- 2100 block of Tibbetts Drive, Longview. Saturday. Unknown suspect broke into the vehicle, tore the interior apart and left tools in the car.