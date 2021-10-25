Police Blotter: Longview woman arrested on suspicion of burglary Friday

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Burglary — Longview police Friday arrested Lauren Vernon Higgins, 50, of Longview, on suspicion of second-degree burglary, indecent exposure, residential burglary and obstructing a public servant.
Harassment — Cowlitz County sheriff's deputies Friday arrested Michael Thomas Smith, 51, of Olympia, on suspicion of felony harassment.
Assault — Kelso police Saturday arrested Casey Michael Specht, 42, of Kelso, on suspicion of two counts of third-degree assault and resisting arrest.
Fugitive — Cowlitz County sheriff's deputies Monday arrested Cassandra Dawn Crimmins, 34, of Longview, on suspicion of being a fugitive from justice.
Robbery — Cowlitz County sheriff's deputies Monday arrested Elizabeth Ann Strine, 36, of Longview, on suspicion of second-degree robbery.
Burglaries
- 100 block of Dainen Place, Longview. Friday. Burglary to building in the field.
- 4500 block of West Side Highway, Castle Rock. Friday. Burglary to container and vehicle prowl to company vehicle overnight.
- 1400 block of Beech Street, Longview. Friday. Subject used a crow bar to try to open the front door.
- 1800 block of Hemlock Street, Longview. Friday. Door broken.
- 200 block of Main Street, Kelso. Saturday. Man kicked in the door.
Stolen vehicles
- 300 block of 16th Avenue, Longview. Saturday. Gold 1992 Toyota Paseo. Washington AMA3698. Taken sometime on Thursday.
- 100 block of George Taylor Road, Silver Lake. Sunday. Gray 2015 Cadillac CT5. Washington BFJ7672. Gold 2016 Hyundai Elantra. Washington AYC7884. Both vehicles taken around 5 a.m.
- 200 block of Bodine Road, Kelso. Sunday. Silver 2014 Toyota Camry. Washington BXF7626. Taken sometime between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m.
Thefts
- 1400 block of Baltimore Street, Longview. Friday. Woman taking things from behind the house.
- 1900 block of Schurman Way, Woodland. Friday. Lottery tickets from AM/PM taken, discovered at the Oyo Motel in Kalama.
- 400 block of Three Rivers Drive, Kelso. Saturday. Chromebook taken from dining room area.
- 1300 block of 11th Avenue, Longview. Saturday. Man trying to steal a catalytic converter.
- 900 block of Willow Street, Kelso. Sunday. Resident caught a man trying to steal the catalytic converter off her uncle's vehicles.
- 200 block of Kelso Drive, Kelso. Sunday. Both license plates stolen overnight. Washington B13442S. Unknown suspect.
- 2100 block of Delaware Street, Longview. Sunday. Ex-boyfriend stole caller's credit card.
Vandalism/malicious mischief
- 300 block of 20th Avenue, Longview. Friday. Man broke a window.
- 1400 block of Alabama Street, Longview. Saturday. Vehicle's passenger side window broken out.
- 1100 block of Ostrander Road, Kelso. Sunday. Vandalism to water heater.
- 300 block of 17th Avenue, Longview. Sunday. A man on a white bicycle hit and damaged the passenger side mirror.
- 200 block of 24th Avenue, Longview. Sunday. Neighbors have been throwing bottles of urine into his yard.
Vehicle prowls
- 700 block of Clark Street, Kelso. Friday. Occurred at 11 p.m., on camera.
- 500 block of Seventh Avenue, Longview. Sunday. A man in a blue Jeep Cherokee stole a generator and tools from the caller's truck in The Home Depot parking lot.