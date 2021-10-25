Police Blotter: Longview woman arrested on suspicion of burglary Friday

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Burglary — Longview police Friday arrested Lauren Vernon Higgins, 50, of Longview, on suspicion of second-degree burglary, indecent exposure, residential burglary and obstructing a public servant.

Harassment — Cowlitz County sheriff's deputies Friday arrested Michael Thomas Smith, 51, of Olympia, on suspicion of felony harassment.

Assault — Kelso police Saturday arrested Casey Michael Specht, 42, of Kelso, on suspicion of two counts of third-degree assault and resisting arrest.

Fugitive — Cowlitz County sheriff's deputies Monday arrested Cassandra Dawn Crimmins, 34, of Longview, on suspicion of being a fugitive from justice.

Robbery — Cowlitz County sheriff's deputies Monday arrested Elizabeth Ann Strine, 36, of Longview, on suspicion of second-degree robbery.

Burglaries